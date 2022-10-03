Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. Fright Night Fest is returning to Washington Park this weekend. Enjoy free Halloween movie screenings Friday through Sunday. Here's the movie schedule:. Friday.
WLWT 5
Experience BLINK Cincinnati while taking a ride on a BB Riverboat
You can experience BLINK in a unique way this fall while riding along a BB Riverboat. BLINK, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is returning to Cincinnati next weekend. There have been two widely popular BLINK festivals, so far — the last in 2019. Spanning more than...
10 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Oct. 6-9)
This weekend, find your inner Viking warrior or become a full-fledged bourbon critic.
WLWT 5
College Hill becoming blueprint for successful neighborhood revitalization
CINCINNATI — The residents of College Hill might be on to something. They realized a long time ago if you want a more diverse and inclusive environment, you need to work together and you can change anything. That has been at the heart of revitalizing the Hamilton Avenue Business and Neighborhood district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month
For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
territorysupply.com
15 Fun & Free Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio
The Queen City is quickly becoming a favorite travel destination in the Midwest, and for good reason — many of Cincy’s coolest attractions are free. Cincinnati offers a lot for its size, like a fantastic culinary scene with upcoming restaurants and chefs frequently receiving national acclaim, lots of history and a smattering of art and cultural museums, and a wide array of festivals and sporting events to fill your calendar no matter the season.
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy in Cincinnati: Actor stops by local gym while filming movie
CINCINNATI — Actor Tom Hardy stopped by a local gym while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Hardy posted a picture at Powell MMA and Fitness in Cincinnati's West End. He posted a picture on his Instagram story after his workout with one of the trainers. The star-studded film "The...
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
Fox 19
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge and then fled late Wednesday. It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
Blink 2022: Road closures, events and everything you need to know
The four-day, free event will showcase more than 100 art installations spanning more than 30 city blocks. The event will also feature a parade, live music, food and more.
WLWT 5
Archives: Steamboats ruled Cincinnati's riverfront during first Tall Stacks celebration in 1988
CINCINNATI — Thirty-four years ago, flanked by fireboats, Cincinnati's steam-powered Delta Queen led the flotilla of tall stacks passing under the suspension bridge and into the appreciative gaze of tens of thousands who waited down by the riverside. Fourteen tall stacks traveled along the river in October 1988, along...
Beloved Family Tortoise Goes on the Run, Gets Kidnapped
A family in Monfort Heights, Ohio is asking neighbors for help after their beloved pet tortoise escaped his pen and was subsequently kidnapped by an unknown individual. Krystle Gaiser posted on Facebook recently that her family is missing their pet tortoise, Gunner. The family lives on Kleeman Road, where Gunner escaped from his pen when the goats pushed it open.
First frost of the season possible this weekend
A stronger cold blast moves in as we head into the end of the week and that could bring a surprise for some of you: FROST.
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
Dogs rescued from Florida shelters up for adoption at SPCA Cincinnati
Last week, 26 animals traveled to the Tri-State to escape hurricane Ian. The dogs were initially up for adoption in the Sunshine state at other shelters.
Comments / 0