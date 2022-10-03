ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. Fright Night Fest is returning to Washington Park this weekend. Enjoy free Halloween movie screenings Friday through Sunday. Here's the movie schedule:. Friday.
Experience BLINK Cincinnati while taking a ride on a BB Riverboat

You can experience BLINK in a unique way this fall while riding along a BB Riverboat. BLINK, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is returning to Cincinnati next weekend. There have been two widely popular BLINK festivals, so far — the last in 2019. Spanning more than...
New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month

For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
15 Fun & Free Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Queen City is quickly becoming a favorite travel destination in the Midwest, and for good reason — many of Cincy’s coolest attractions are free. Cincinnati offers a lot for its size, like a fantastic culinary scene with upcoming restaurants and chefs frequently receiving national acclaim, lots of history and a smattering of art and cultural museums, and a wide array of festivals and sporting events to fill your calendar no matter the season.
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
Beloved Family Tortoise Goes on the Run, Gets Kidnapped

A family in Monfort Heights, Ohio is asking neighbors for help after their beloved pet tortoise escaped his pen and was subsequently kidnapped by an unknown individual. Krystle Gaiser posted on Facebook recently that her family is missing their pet tortoise, Gunner. The family lives on Kleeman Road, where Gunner escaped from his pen when the goats pushed it open.
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
