Bay Trail Gap Closure Implementation Plan
In 2005, MTC and the Association of Bay Area Governments conducted an evaluation of the Bay Trail network, The San Francisco Bay Trail Project Gap Analysis Study. This study identified gaps in the Bay Trail network, scored and prioritized them, developed cost estimates for future construction, and presented an overall timeframe for completion of the full 500-mile vision of the Bay Trail.
Weekly Roundup for October 7, 2022
Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. County Shares Message of Resilience and Rebuilding. The City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma invite the community to attend a ceremony recognizing rebuilding efforts and honoring our resilient community on the 5th anniversary of the devastating 2017 wildfires.
Weekly Update: October 6, 2022
Sun, Oct 16 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Join the festivities at the FREE 5th annual Culture in the Community celebration on Sunday, October 16 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the San Ramon Community Center (12501 Alcosta Blvd). This community event will bring families from different backgrounds together to...
Please Join the Discussion Tonight!
The Town has engaged a Broadband Consultant, Government Technology Group, LLC, to complete a Strategic Broadband Feasibility Study for Los Altos Hills. One part of their study includes outreach to residents to gage their current internet connectivity and their thoughts on how the Town can improve the availability of fiber internet.
