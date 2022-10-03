Read full article on original website
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
Missouri Police Officer Facing Federal Civil Rights Charges
Court documents allege former officer Woodrow Massa arrested two people without cause
Former Piedmont Officer Indicted
(Piedmont) A former Piedmont Police officer, Woodrow Massa, has been indicted for an illegal arrest and lying to the FBI. The charge says that Massa detained two different people despite the absence of an arrest warrant or probable cause. These incidents occurred on two separate occasions, one in August of 2020 and one in May of 2021. The indictment says Massa lied about the first arrest of someone identified as J.R. twice in FBI interviews: first in October of 2020 in Wayne County and again on May 24, 2021 in Cape Girardeau County. Massa lied by saying he was not present in the booking room while J.R. was being processed, despite a video recording depicting his presence there. Massa is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau October 13 to answer the charges. Each misdemeanor civil rights charge carries a potential penalty of up to a year in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both. The felony charge of making a false statement carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
Cigarette smugglers from St. Louis sentenced in federal court
The ringleader of a cigarette smuggling operation previously exposed in FOX Files reports was sentenced Monday to federal prison.
Woman arrested in child abduction case
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest and filing of formal criminal charges on Lisa A. Robinson, 52, of Morton Gap, KY and Terri D. Davis, 45, of Lafe, AR for child abduction in connection to a report of kidnapping in rural Randolph County. On Sept. 29,...
Klaus named Sheriff Department Manager
With the resignation of sheriff Gary Schaaf on September 30, Perry County Detective Jason Klaus is currently serving as chief managing officer for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. Missouri statute says that in the absence of an elected sheriff, the county coroner is the elected official who assumes the...
Carbondale man sentenced to IDOC
A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 18 1/2 years to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Jackson County authorities accepted by guilty plea from 21-year-old Jason Wooley Jr. on a charge of home invasion, a Class X felony. Wooley and three others reportedly entered into the apartment of a 21-year-old...
Drugs, $54K cash, 1 weapon seized; 3 arrests
A Ste. Genevieve County Sherriff’s deputy on patrol over the weekend made a stop for a traffic violation that resulted in a seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon, therefore leading to arrests of the vehicle’s three occupants. The local sheriiff’s office found a variety of drugs, plus...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after crashing into patrol car in Perry County
Police are looking for a pair of "armed and dangerous" suspects accused of crashing a possibly stolen vehicle into a patrol car in Perry County as they attempted to elude law enforcement.
Jefferson City burglar sentenced to shock incarceration for five burglaries
A St. Louis man is sentenced for breaking into five Cole County businesses earlier this year. Myron Blount pleaded down last week to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. He was sentenced Friday to 120 days of shock incarceration on each count. The burglaries happened...
Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
Granite City man faces drug charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City man faces multiple drug-related felonies after a Sept. 29 incident. James A. Lee, 42, of Granite City, was charged Sept. 30 with controlled substance trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 1 felonies, and one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of unlawful deliver of a controlled substance, all Class 2 felonies.
Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
St. Louis police seek suspects in Sept. shooting that hurt two children
Police are asking for the public's help with identifying three possible suspects accused in a St. Louis shooting that injured two children last month.
Drugs, guns, and $54,000 in cash found during Missouri traffic stop
STE. GENEVIEVE Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday about a traffic violation that turned into a drug bust. The post said that one of their Deputies was on patrol and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy’s...
Man arrested for last month’s Carr Square murder
St. Louis Police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in late September that left one victim dead and another injured.
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer.
Window smashing at Schnucks in south St. Louis City
Criminals cause destruction in south St. Louis City.
