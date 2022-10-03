Read full article on original website
Related
New York Pediatrician Offices Are About To Get Busy
Burr! The cold air has arrived in New York State and the forecast is calling for cold air and some rain for many residents in The Empire State. Friday night football and weekend soccer games will be muddy and cold! Saturday morning will be frosty for some places as the temperatures will be in the lower 30's.
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
Official: Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Coming to WNY McDonald’s
When I was a kid, growing up in the late '90s, my family would take me to McDonald's from time to time. Typically, it would be after a doctor's appointment after school or perhaps it was after a Saturday school class, with my dad and I splitting a 20 piece McNuggets meal that I would claim I could finish (and never could).
Haunted Deals: 2 Tickets to Frightworld for One
Buy two tickets for the price of one to Frightworld!. This Halloween season, nightmares come true at Frightworld America's Screampark!. Come celebrate Frightworld's 20 year anniversary! With 5 award-winning haunted houses, it's easy to see why Frightworld is the best haunted house in New York, and one of the top haunted houses in the whole country. Test your bravery in the Grindhouse - an overgrown rustic cabin filled with beastly and brutal killers. Try to find your way out of Nightstalkers Reloaded before the twisted creatures stalking you finally catch up. See if you can stay sane in the Eerie State Asylum, or suffer the same fate as its patients. Will you confront the unknown in INSANITY, or will this high-tech, mind-boggling experience push you over the edge?
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State
You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
Good Luck Guessing Which Halloween Candy Is #1 In New York State
Whether your trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat, or just buy bag after bag of the discounted stuff the day after, Halloween is a time for candy. It’s also a time for heated candy opinions. For example, the never-ending candy corn debate – invariably a snide comment from one side or the other will hit my Facebook feed in mid-September and will escalate like a Wild West bar brawl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worst Thermostat To Have in New York State
It is the absolute worst thermostat that you can get. I ripped mine right off of the wall this week. We are gearing up for Winter here in Western New York and you really should make sure that your heat is working before you actually REALLY need it. Whatever you...
newyorkupstate.com
Pumpkin patch in Upstate NY voted fifth best in the United States
Kerhonkson, N.Y. — Looking for the perfect place to pick your future jack-o’-lantern in Upstate New York?. Kelder’s Farm, a Catskills farmstead with a cornucopia of U-pick crops, has been rated the fifth-best pumpkin patch in America. The farm — which happens to be home to the world’s largest garden gnome — was picked by readers who voted in a yearly national poll by USA Today’s 10Best.
newyorkupstate.com
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
New York News Reporter Get Hits With Unusual Object
It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
Help FeedMore WNY Raise Money To Fight Hunger Just By Walking
FeedMore WNY is hosting its 15th annual Walk Off Hunger, presented by Evans Bank. You're invited to help fight hunger in Western New York by taking part in the walk on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. in Buffalo. Registration will begin at 10 am and the walk will start at 11 am.
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
Buffalo Braces For Massive Temperature Drop Across New York
A major cold front is set to sweep across Western New York tonight and with that will be a massive drop in our expected high temperature. Today we are expected to see a high near 70, which is above average for this time of the year, but with this cold front, we could see a drop in the high temperature of nearly 20 degrees.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0