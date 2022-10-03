Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Four people hurt in three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday
Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday afternoon at Route 30 and Wolf Road. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says that a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Leonard P. Robinson, of Hinckley, hit a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Karen M. Garner, of Plainfield, and a second vehicle driven by 32-year-old Oscar Martinez-Rico, of Aurora. All three drivers plus a 65-year-old passenger in Martinez-Rico's vehicle were taken an area hospital for treatment.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash
An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man facing gun charges after two-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound
A Joliet man is facing charges after a two-year-old was hurt while using his loaded and unsecured gun. Joliet police allege that it was 26-year-old Sensei Bennett's gun that was found by a two-year-old boy last week who shot himself in the face while his mother was in a different room in the 300 block of Comstock Street. The two-year-old is still in the hospital where his condition is improving.
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80
One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 on Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
wjol.com
Man Arrested After Investigation Into A Two-Year-Old’s Shooting
Sensei Bennett (26, Joliet) was taken into custody this morning at approximately 10:00 AM for an arrest warrant on the charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (2 Counts), Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, Reckless Conduct, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to.
wjol.com
Traffic Crash Involving Juvenile Pedestrian
On October 5th at approximately 2:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to the 900 block of Lily Cache Ln for a reported traffic crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. Upon arrival, the 11-year-old male was conscious and alert with only minor injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed that the juvenile entered the crosswalk northbound across Lily Cache Ln and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk.
959theriver.com
Crest Hill Shooting One Injured, One In Custody
One person injured and another in custody following a shooting in Crest Hill. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive. Officers were also informed of a victim with injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Over $2,100 in perfume stolen from Yorkville store
The Yorkville Police Department says that over $2,100 was stolen from the Utla Beauty store in the 900 block of Erica Lane on Saturday last week. A news release from the police department says that around 3:15 in the afternoon a suspect went into the store, filled a bag with perfume, and sprinted out of the store without paying for it. There were 21 bottles in the bag worth about $2,135.
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week.
WSPY NEWS
Plano man arrested for domestic battery and battery to a police officer
A Plano man is under arrest for domestic battery and battery to a police officer. 59-year-old Joseph R. Michaelsen was arrested Thursday night from the 3400 block Hoffman Street in Plano. He was taken to the Kendall County Jail. Plano police say officers were called to the area for a...
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
CBS News
Man charged with beating CTA employee while riding bus on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus on the South Side. Police said 20-year-old Treshon Kates was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about five minutes after he attacked a 62-year-old CTA employee while riding a bus near 67th Street and Evans Avenue, on the cusp of the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.
Naperville plans to replace bridge that's more than 40 years old
Drivers will have a harder time crossing a bridge in the western suburbs. The Washington Street bridge through downtown Naperville is down to one lane in each direction after a state investigation found increased deterioration in the structure.
wjol.com
Joliet Teenager Charged With Three Offenses In Crest Hill Shooting
Just hours after a shooting in Crest Hill that left one person injured with non-life threatening injuries an arrest has been made. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Brown Jr. of Joliet arrested for the shooting of a juvenile. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to...
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
fox32chicago.com
Fire erupts at Rolling Meadows home
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - Emergency crews battled a house fire in Rolling Meadows Tuesday afternoon. The fire erupted in the 2300 block of Oak Lane. SkyFOX was over the scene, and smoke could be seen coming from the roof. No injuries have been reported.
73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside
Police are investigating the relationship.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson
An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
