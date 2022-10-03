ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches

Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
Beach Radio

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
Beach Radio

Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
roi-nj.com

Hot topic: Insurance experts say N.J.’s business, homeowners need to account for wildfires in their planning

Although the Labor Day weekend doused the Garden State with heavy rains, a sizzling summer had the state placed under its first drought watch in many years. Drought monitor agencies reported that a third of the state had reached severe drought status, dry conditions that invite catastrophic fires … the sort that not all Jerseyans might be ready for.
matadornetwork.com

New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best

New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
New Jersey 101.5

E-ZPass is not so easy in New Jersey (Opinion)

It's in the name, E-Z. The whole concept of E-ZPass is that for commuters who are regularly using New Jersey toll roads, the trip will be faster, and paying the tolls will be convenient and, well, easy. I resisted getting the gadget and seamless toll paying for several years. Once...
PhillyBite

Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers

- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
insidernj.com

NJGOP Statement on Biden Visit to New Jersey

Today, the New Jersey Republican State Committee (“NJGOP”) released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s visit to New Jersey this evening to attend a “million dollar” fundraiser at Governor Murphy’s home:. “Tonight, safely ensconced in Phil Murphy’s mansion with the monied...
jerseysbest.com

Have you visited New Jersey’s most photographed locations?

One thing is certain: If you visit one of New Jersey’s most popular sites, you’re likely to snap a photo and capture a gem of a memory. Following are some of the more popular, photo-op-eligible destinations for you to add to the list:. Get a Peek of New...
94.3 Lite FM

‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars

In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
NJ.com

N.J. could divest its $92B pension fund from fossil fuels. What it means financially and for climate change.

New Jersey would join a growing list of states to divest its pension fund from fossil fuel companies if a long-stalled bill crosses the finish line in Trenton this fall. The legislation (A1733), now in its fourth iteration after it was first introduced in 2017, has gained new momentum in recent weeks as the fight against climate change intensifies nationwide. It will be considered Thursday by the state Senate’s environment committee.
