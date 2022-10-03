Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
These are the 10 states where renters are most behind on payments — and high-cost California didn't make the list
Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban. Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report. South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling...
N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday
The bill would require the state's pension fund to divest from all fossil fuel companies within two years. The post N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Thrillist
Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches
Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you
New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
roi-nj.com
Hot topic: Insurance experts say N.J.’s business, homeowners need to account for wildfires in their planning
Although the Labor Day weekend doused the Garden State with heavy rains, a sizzling summer had the state placed under its first drought watch in many years. Drought monitor agencies reported that a third of the state had reached severe drought status, dry conditions that invite catastrophic fires … the sort that not all Jerseyans might be ready for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
matadornetwork.com
New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best
New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
E-ZPass is not so easy in New Jersey (Opinion)
It's in the name, E-Z. The whole concept of E-ZPass is that for commuters who are regularly using New Jersey toll roads, the trip will be faster, and paying the tolls will be convenient and, well, easy. I resisted getting the gadget and seamless toll paying for several years. Once...
New Jersey’s bag ban is an overwhelming success. Let’s keep the momentum going. | Opinion
To help combat litter in New Jersey and to mitigate ocean pollution, the state Legislature adopted one of the most comprehensive bans on single-use paper and plastic bags in the nation. That law went into effect on May 4 of this year and the initial results are astounding. During September’s...
PhillyBite
Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers
- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
insidernj.com
NJGOP Statement on Biden Visit to New Jersey
Today, the New Jersey Republican State Committee (“NJGOP”) released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s visit to New Jersey this evening to attend a “million dollar” fundraiser at Governor Murphy’s home:. “Tonight, safely ensconced in Phil Murphy’s mansion with the monied...
jerseysbest.com
Have you visited New Jersey’s most photographed locations?
One thing is certain: If you visit one of New Jersey’s most popular sites, you’re likely to snap a photo and capture a gem of a memory. Following are some of the more popular, photo-op-eligible destinations for you to add to the list:. Get a Peek of New...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
N.J. could divest its $92B pension fund from fossil fuels. What it means financially and for climate change.
New Jersey would join a growing list of states to divest its pension fund from fossil fuel companies if a long-stalled bill crosses the finish line in Trenton this fall. The legislation (A1733), now in its fourth iteration after it was first introduced in 2017, has gained new momentum in recent weeks as the fight against climate change intensifies nationwide. It will be considered Thursday by the state Senate’s environment committee.
Comments / 0