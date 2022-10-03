ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

Amazon Sends Chilly Signs About the Economy

Tech giants don't bring good news for investors. While the markets are looking for reassuring news on the health of the economy, Silicon Valley is only delivering very bad news. In recent weeks, red signals have been sent by Alphabet (GOOGL) , Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) . Last...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Evan Spiegel
Benzinga

Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?

The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Tech#Google Ceo#Dutch#Meta
Markets Insider

Read Elon Musk's letter to Twitter saying he'll honor the original $44 billion deal if there's an 'immediate' end to their court battle

Lawyers for Elon Musk on Tuesday sent Twitter a letter offering again to acquire the company for $44 billion, and looking for a quick to end months of litigation. Sent late on Monday by Musk lawyer Mike Ringler at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and filed confidentially with the Delaware Court of Chancery the following day, the letter is a straightforward renewal of Musk's April agreement to take Twitter private at $54.20 per share. The letter is being reviewed by Twitter lawyers and the deal seems likely to be accepted.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
INTERNET
protocol.com

The US is set to expand controls on chip tech for China this week

The U.S. is set to unveil a fresh set of policies Thursday aimed at choking off China’s access to advanced chip manufacturing technology and the chips themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter. Thursday’s planned announcement will articulate and expand upon the Biden administration’s early efforts to...
FOREIGN POLICY
PYMNTS

What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy

In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

I was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before launching my side hustle. I'm debt-free now and booked $68,000 in revenue last year with these 3 entrepreneurial strategies.

Aneri Desai started her career-coaching business as a side job before taking it full-time this year. She aimed to pay off hundreds of thousands in debt while helping immigrant women find jobs. Here's her advice on building a business while in debt, including how to invest your time. When Aneri...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy