Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
Amazon Sends Chilly Signs About the Economy
Tech giants don't bring good news for investors. While the markets are looking for reassuring news on the health of the economy, Silicon Valley is only delivering very bad news. In recent weeks, red signals have been sent by Alphabet (GOOGL) , Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) . Last...
Former Google CEO Thinks This 1 Crypto Could Hit It Big
Chainlink wants to lead the Web3 revolution, and one high-profile name from the Web 2.0 era is now onboard.
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
RELATED PEOPLE
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
The Icahn Enterprises chief built a $500 million stake in Twitter as he expected Musk to ultimately buy the social media company.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
Read Elon Musk's letter to Twitter saying he'll honor the original $44 billion deal if there's an 'immediate' end to their court battle
Lawyers for Elon Musk on Tuesday sent Twitter a letter offering again to acquire the company for $44 billion, and looking for a quick to end months of litigation. Sent late on Monday by Musk lawyer Mike Ringler at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and filed confidentially with the Delaware Court of Chancery the following day, the letter is a straightforward renewal of Musk's April agreement to take Twitter private at $54.20 per share. The letter is being reviewed by Twitter lawyers and the deal seems likely to be accepted.
Elon Musk never admits defeat, but the billionaire just did that in his bitter battle with Twitter
In the past, Elon Musk has been loath to back down from a court battle, but in this case Twitter was going to win and wouldn't cave.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Biggest Crypto Opportunities He’s Most Excited About
Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he has his eye on multiple opportunities that he believes could be the next big thing for the crypto industry. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban says that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) present a huge opportunity in the book industry. “NFTs as books, I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
protocol.com
The US is set to expand controls on chip tech for China this week
The U.S. is set to unveil a fresh set of policies Thursday aimed at choking off China’s access to advanced chip manufacturing technology and the chips themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter. Thursday’s planned announcement will articulate and expand upon the Biden administration’s early efforts to...
Amazon reportedly freezes hiring for the corporate wing of its global retail business
Amazon has kicked off a corporate hiring freeze for its retail division, according to a report. The New York Times broke the news after obtaining exclusive internal documents. Amazon would not be the only major company rolling back its hiring practices. Amazon has initiated a corporate hiring freeze for its...
What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy
In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
Business Insider
I was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before launching my side hustle. I'm debt-free now and booked $68,000 in revenue last year with these 3 entrepreneurial strategies.
Aneri Desai started her career-coaching business as a side job before taking it full-time this year. She aimed to pay off hundreds of thousands in debt while helping immigrant women find jobs. Here's her advice on building a business while in debt, including how to invest your time. When Aneri...
dailyhodl.com
Mark Cuban Says He’s ‘Really Bullish’ on Crypto, Compares Industry Evolution to Early Days of Internet
Billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he’s still bullish on crypto despite the ongoing bear market. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban compares the crypto sector to the early days of streaming in the 1990s, when the now-common technology was hard to use and ignored by mainstream consumers.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 2% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
Facebook Parent's Bug-Riddled 'Horizon Worlds' Metaverse App Shunned By Its Own Development Team
Mark Zuckerberg-led company's VP of Metaverse pens notes to staff on 'Horizon World's app. Vishal Shah says Meta's managers will be held accountable for ensuring employees use the app. Onboarding experience one of the issues highlighted by Shah with Horizon Worlds. Meta Platforms Inc's META “Horizon Worlds” Metaverse application isn’t...
Comments / 2