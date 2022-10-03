ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyburz, CA

Update: Caltrans crews reopen Highway 50 after rock slide near Kyburz in Sierra Nevada

By Darrell Smith
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Caltrans has reopened a section of Highway 50 blocked earlier Monday by a rock slide near Kyburz. The slide had partially blocked the roadway at about 10 a.m., Caltrans officials said in a social media post.

Caltrans called the emergency road closure between 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road as crews worked to clear away the rubble. Controlled one-way traffic was in effect as work cleared the highway. Caltrans announced the road section reopened ahead of schedule at about 1 p.m.

Caltrans earlier Monday had anticipated reopening the highway about 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kyburz, CA
Local
California Government
Kyburz, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Caltrans#Rock Slide#Sierra Nevada#Construction Maintenance
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

37K+
Followers
737
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy