Update: Caltrans crews reopen Highway 50 after rock slide near Kyburz in Sierra Nevada

Caltrans has reopened a section of Highway 50 blocked earlier Monday by a rock slide near Kyburz. The slide had partially blocked the roadway at about 10 a.m., Caltrans officials said in a social media post.

Caltrans called the emergency road closure between 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road as crews worked to clear away the rubble. Controlled one-way traffic was in effect as work cleared the highway. Caltrans announced the road section reopened ahead of schedule at about 1 p.m.

Caltrans earlier Monday had anticipated reopening the highway about 3 p.m.