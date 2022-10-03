ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man drugs 15-year-old with laced water and sexually assaults her near bike trail

By Joe Hiti Audacy
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFAUZ_0iKKFTwR00

On Friday night on Chicago’s North Side, a 15-year-old girl was drugged and sexually assaulted near a bike path close to DePaul College Prep.

The attack happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. when the teen was put under the influence of an unknown substance after drinking a cup of water, according to Chicago police.

After being drugged, she was taken by the attacker, identified only as a male offender, who sexually assaulted her, police said, ABC7 reported.

The girl was found after the assault and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, according to the police, CBS News reported.

No one has been taken into custody, but the Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident, police shared.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy