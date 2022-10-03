Man drugs 15-year-old with laced water and sexually assaults her near bike trail

On Friday night on Chicago’s North Side, a 15-year-old girl was drugged and sexually assaulted near a bike path close to DePaul College Prep.

The attack happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. when the teen was put under the influence of an unknown substance after drinking a cup of water, according to Chicago police.

After being drugged, she was taken by the attacker, identified only as a male offender, who sexually assaulted her, police said, ABC7 reported.

The girl was found after the assault and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, according to the police, CBS News reported.

No one has been taken into custody, but the Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident, police shared.

