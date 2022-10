KOAM image

SALINA, Kan. – The deadline for the 2023 Health Campion Award nomination has been extended to October 7.

The Governor’s Council on Fitness is partnering up with Salina Crossroads Marathon to put on free events like:

Half Marathon

4.01 K

Family Run/ Walk

Team Relays

