David Heitz

Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment

Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.
AURORA, CO
Margaret Jackson

Denver housing market heads toward equilibrium

(Breno Assis on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) With the changing season, Denver is heading toward a balanced housing market. A market with less than three months of inventory is considered a seller’s market, while a market with more than six months of inventory is considered a buyers market. That means that three to six months of inventory is a balanced market.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)

I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver considers converting vacant office space into housing

As work moves home, homes may move into Denver offices. The city of Denver is hoping to convert some downtown office buildings into housing. The first step in this plan is about three weeks away when the City Council will consider financing a study on the idea.The Downtown Denver Partnership estimates a 21% vacancy rate downtown, some office buildings are over 50% vacant."In this technological age, it's a lot easier for us to work in a hybrid environment, to work from home. So office rates were already starting to dip, but the pandemic really accelerated everything," says Jenny Buddenborg, adaptive...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado

Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Average Home Price Up Despite Signs of Buyer's Market: WTF?

Most stats in the just-released October market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors point to a shift to a buyer's market after a long period of rising prices and bidding wars. And yet the average price of a detached house in the metro area actually rose from last month, bumping above $745,000.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Drunkest Cities in America: Denver Comes in a Disappointing Fourth

It's no secret that Denver loves to drink. In September 2021, a report from sports-betting company OLBG ranked the Mile High City number one on its list of booziest cities. But Denver is apparently not quite boozy enough to be named the drunkest city. Real estate data company Clever used...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO
Westword

24/7 Mexican Drive-Thrus: The Unsung Heroes of Late-Night Dining in Denver

The recent opening of Tom's Starlight, a cocktail bar that replaced the longtime 24/7 Tom's Diner on East Colfax, has reignited a hot topic: Denver's late-night food scene is lacking. There are plenty of reasons for this, a top one being the ongoing staffing shortage that has made it tougher for kitchens to maintain longer hours even as the demand for late-night food has started to return. And all-night spots are really rare.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days

The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE

