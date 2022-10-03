As work moves home, homes may move into Denver offices. The city of Denver is hoping to convert some downtown office buildings into housing. The first step in this plan is about three weeks away when the City Council will consider financing a study on the idea.The Downtown Denver Partnership estimates a 21% vacancy rate downtown, some office buildings are over 50% vacant."In this technological age, it's a lot easier for us to work in a hybrid environment, to work from home. So office rates were already starting to dip, but the pandemic really accelerated everything," says Jenny Buddenborg, adaptive...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO