Look h-o-o got stuck in a soccer net at Trottier Middle School in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH — Because two Southborough police officers gave a hoot on Sunday, an owl that got caught in a soccer net was saved.

Police Chief Ryan Newell said the owl flew off after the 8:15 a.m. rescue and appeared to be unhurt.

Earlier on Sunday morning, several parents who had brought their children to play soccer arrived at Trottier Middle School on Parkerville Road and discovered the owl trapped in one of the nets. In photographs, it appeared to be a barred owl.

"The guys went down there and it (the owl) was really in there good," Newell said.

Officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford had to cut the nocturnal bird of prey from the net.

"They had to take a knife and cut it (the net) because the thing would have died," Newell said.

While mature forests are the preferred habitat of barred owls, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology , they have been known to also acclimate to more open woodlands. Their diet consists mainly of small mammals, but they're also known to prey upon birds, reptiles and amphibians.

Once the owl was free it flew away, Newell said.

