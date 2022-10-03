ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Rochester business exec going to prison for tax and wire fraud crimes

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
White-collar fraudster Michael Margiotta has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for cheating a company out of hundreds of thousands and also for filing a false tax return.

Margiotta, a 51-year-old Rochester resident, was the chief executive officer of the locally-based eHealth Global Technologies. The company entered into a contract with Healthcare Network Alliance, LLC for employment recruiting, and Margiotta submitted fake invoices for services that were not provided totaling almost $381,000. Healthcare Network Alliance was owned by Margiotta's then-wife.

In 2013, Margiotta also filed a tax return claiming he had income of $260,334, instead of the actual amount of $611,195. This false information reduced his tax obligation by $137,067.

This year Margiotta also settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve an investigation into his business dealings. The SEC investigation focused on another company of Margiotta's.

"Margiotta raised approximately $1,146,000 from 16 investors, based on his materially false and misleading statements, including $765,039 from the sale of his personal shares," according to SEC allegations.

Margiotta agreed to a payment of more than $1.3 million as part of the SEC resolution. He must pay more than $900,000 in restitution for his wire fraud and tax crimes. U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa last week sentenced Margiotta to 46 months for those crimes.

Margiotta pleaded guilty in August to his crimes.

