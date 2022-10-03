ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, TX

Man killed in confrontation with men hanging out with teenage stepdaughters, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3C6O_0iKKF6yD00

Man killed during altercation with men involved with stepdaughters A man was shot and killed in front of his own home in a confrontation with two men who had been spending time with his teenage stepdaughters, police said. (NCD)

CROSBY, Texas — A man was shot and killed in front of his own home in a confrontation with two men who had been spending time with his teenage stepdaughters, police said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that its deputies were called to a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arriving, deputies found a man shot in the back.

Deputies identified the victim as Kevin Adams, and said they believed Adams had an ongoing dispute with two men who were with his stepdaughters, KTRK reported. The stepdaughters, ages 16 and 17, had just returned home with the two men when Adams came outside and confronted them on Sunday, investigators told the station.

There was a fight before one of the two men shot Adams, deputies told KPRC. The two men are then accused of leaving in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies told KTRK that Adams’ wife, as well as several people on the street, witnessed the altercation, and that they also have surveillance video showing the confrontation.

The two teenagers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, KPRC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy

KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

2 men found shot on Green Lawn Drive in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Crosby, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Crosby, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Hanging#Violent Crime#Kprc#Chevrolet#Cox Media Group
cw39.com

Man shot, killed after fight in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at a convenience store Tuesday night in north Houston left one man dead, police said. The incident happened at the 2500 block of Berry Road around 10 p.m. Houston police say the man reportedly got into a fight with some other men before the...
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in

Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in Theft from Kohls. The Humble Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying the male in the accompanying picture for possible involvement in a theft from the Kohls department store in Humble, Harris County, TX. The male was last seen driving a small, black passenger car.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigates Hit-and-Run Accident with Injuries in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE

A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
BRENHAM, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
95K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy