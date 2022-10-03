ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling cookie bakers: Time to enter the Journal Sentinel contest

By Nancy Stohs
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3au2H4_0iKKF3K200

After a two-year break, the Journal Sentinel’s Holiday Cookie Contest is back!

For this year’s contest, readers are being asked to submit their cookie recipes by email. A select number will be chosen and tested and then judged at the end of October.

Recipes should be submitted in one of three categories:

Candy Inspirations: These cookies can either mimic the flavor of a favorite candy or candy bar or incorporate bits of that candy or candy bar.

Slice ‘n’ Bake: Once called “icebox cookies,” these cookies start with dough formed into logs and chilled before slicing and baking. Any flavor, design or embellishment is fair game.

Open Class: This category is for any other kind of holiday cookie you wish to enter. It could be a family favorite, a recipe focusing on Wisconsin ingredients or a cookie you create purely from your imagination. Make it your very best!

Prizes

First-place awards will be given in each category. A Best of Show cookie — chosen from the three category winners — brings a $125 prize; the other two will be ranked second and third and awarded $75 and $50, respectively.

The Best of Show winner, in addition, will be asked to serve as a guest judge in the 2023 contest.

Rules and procedures

1. Limit of three total entries per person. Entrants must live in southeastern Wisconsin.

2. Recipes must be labeled with the category and entrant’s name, address and phone number and include 1) a photo of the finished cookie and 2) a brief description of what makes the cookie special, whether it’s the flavor or flavor combination, texture, appearance and/or other unique quality. If there is a story behind the cookie, please share it.

3. Recipes must be original or at least partially so. If adapted from another recipe, the source must be listed and the changes noted. At least three significant changes should be made.

4. Ingredients should be listed in order of use, and directions should be clear and complete.

5. Submissions must be emailed to nancyjsfood@gmail.com by Wednesday, Oct. 19.

6. Entries will be judged on taste, appearance, festiveness, originality and overall appeal.

7. The Journal Sentinel reserves the right to alter categories based on the number and type of entries received, or to move cookies from one category to another.

The winning recipes, runners-up and selected other finalists will be published in a special Cookie Edition of the Food section on Dec. 7 and posted online. Mark this date on your calendar whether or not you enter the contest to see what your friends and neighbors are baking!

Questions? Email Nancy Stohs at nancyjsfood@gmail.com. For past cookie contest winners, see jsonline.com/cookies.

