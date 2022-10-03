OU Sooners Sports Minute

Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of Oklahoma Sooners Sports Minute.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the OU football team . A week after Adrian Martinez sheared the Sooner defense for four touchdowns, TCU hung a half-a-hundred on OU and took out quarterback Dillon Gabriel . Unranked TCU snapped its eight-game losing streak against No. 16-ranked OU with a sound 55-24 beating in Fort Worth.

The Horned Frogs rolled up an incredible 668 total yards against a defense that obviously has some severe issues that will take head coach and defensive specialist Brent Venables some time to revamp. TCU quarterback Max Duggan did his best Martinez-impersonation, accounting for five TDs, including a 67-yard TD run that helped give the Frogs a 20-3 lead in the first quarter.

As far as the Sooner offense, it managed just 355 yards. Gabriel threw for only 126 of that on 7-of-16 passing. The redshirt junior was drilled by linebacker Jamoi Hodge that resulted in a targeting call and disqualification; for OU, it lost its offensive turnkey to a concussion that has him questionable for this Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Texas in the Cotton Bowl. If Gabriel can't play, expect Pitt transfer Davis Beville to get the call.

Elsewhere

∎ Wide receiver Drake Stoops is a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced. The Campbell Trophy is awarded to the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Stoops is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree (2019, ’20 and ’21) and was selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2018. Former Sooner center Ty Darlington was awarded the Campbell Trophy in 2015; former center Gabe Ikard and former defensive back Pat Fields were finalists in 2013 and 2021, respectively.

∎ The men's golf team wrapped up play at the Inverness Intercollegiate on Tuesday, finishing third in the 16-team field. Redshirt junior Jake Holbrook led the way for OU, finishing in a tie for ninth. The Sooners were over par as a team for just the second time in their last 10 regular season tournaments.

∎ Kansas beat the OU volleyball team in three sets, but Sooner sophomore Megan Wilson notched her sixth-straight match in double-digit kills. Wilson led the OU offense and the match with 16 kills and an ace. Graduate student Savannah Davison added six kills, while freshman duo Alexis Shelton and Morgan Perkins added four kills apiece.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU Sooners Sports Minute