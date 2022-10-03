GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police officials are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who family members say left her house Tuesday morning and never returned home. Diane Brinker was last seen at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 600 block of Southeast Rene Avenue, which is near the intersection of Burnside Road and Powell Boulevard.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO