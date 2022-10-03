Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
More charges filed against man accused in deadly Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed more serious felony charges against the man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Old Town last Friday night. Kalil Ford is accused of also assaulting an elderly woman two days before the stabbing. Ford is...
KATU.com
16-year-old accused of shooting another teen in Salem
Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of shooting another teenager in Northeast Salem a week ago. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 13th and Marion Street Northeast. While officers didn’t find anyone injured at the scene, a juvenile did show up at...
KATU.com
Keizer Police: Mayfield Place invasion robber identified, two others involved in attempt
KEIZER, Ore. — Keizer police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery in early September. Police say Aaron Gage died at the scene after being shot by the homeowner. During the investigation, police say they learned that two other people accompanied Gage.
KATU.com
Vancouver Police offer cash reward for information that leads to arrest in August shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect or suspects in a shooting on August 8, 2022. PAST COVERAGE | Shooting in Northeast Vancouver leaves one in the hospital, police looking for suspect. Police say at 9:00 p.m., they responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Three boys, ages 13 to 16, charged with attempted murder in Hillsboro shooting
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Three juveniles, aged 13 to 16, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and robbery following a shooting Tuesday, near Tanasbourne, Hillsboro Police said. Police officials say the three juveniles, ages 13, 15, and 16, accosted and tried to rob a...
KATU.com
Computers seized from home of Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies collected several computers from the home of a Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of filming students in a locker room at Alki Middle School. The district says it placed the employee on leave immediately and cut off...
KATU.com
Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of filming girls in locker room
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a Vancouver Public Schools employee filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. According to the sheriff’s office, the school notified them immediately upon finding out about the incident. By the time deputies...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Her? Gresham Police seek missing 68-year-old woman
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police officials are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who family members say left her house Tuesday morning and never returned home. Diane Brinker was last seen at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 600 block of Southeast Rene Avenue, which is near the intersection of Burnside Road and Powell Boulevard.
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
Man struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99E in Clackamas County
A 67-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night along Highway 99E in Clackamas County, Oregon State Police said. According to state troopers, the collision took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 99E at the Risley Avenue intersection. Initial reports say someone was driving north on...
KATU.com
Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe
HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
KATU.com
Rewards offered in two Portland killings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cash rewards of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in two different homicides. The first case was a deadly shooting near Northgate Park on Sept. 19. Essadin Hassan, 23, was killed in that shooting. CRIME MAP | Check in on...
KATU.com
Bicycle rider struck, killed by driver in SE Portland
A bicycle rider was struck and killed Tuesday in Southeast Portland, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, near Cleveland High School. Arriving officers say they found a bicyclist dead. They say she was a woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Washington County deputies ask for help in finding missing, endangered man
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Washington County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 37-year-old man with short-term memory loss. Jonas Briggs was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday leaving the 8100 block of Southwest Barnes Road. He was on foot. He was...
KATU.com
'She was a kick in the pants': Kelso man remembers mom who died in St. Helens fire
Adam King of Kelso, Washington is still processing that his mother is gone, one day after she died in a fire. "She was a kick in the pants. She was the life of the party. She liked to live the glamorous life, liked to sing, liked to dance," King tells KATU.
KATU.com
One in critical condition after driver crashes into Clackamas restaurant
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Someone was left in critical condition Thursday after a driver crashed through the front of a Wing Stop in Clackamas. First responders were called out just before 3 p.m. on reports of a car inside the restaurant, which is across Sunnyside Road from the Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center.
KATU.com
Police find missing 14-year-old Gresham boy walking along road in Troutdale
GRESHAM, Ore. — UPDATE: Gresham Police said the boy was found walking in Troutdale. He's being reunited with family. "Thanks to everyone who helped us look for him!" officers say. ORIGINAL STORY:. A 14-year-old was reported as missing in Gresham Wednesday morning, and police are asking for help in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors on Holgate at breaking point
PORTLAND, Ore. — The area of Southeast 99th Avenue and Holgate Boulevard seems to have more than its share of problems and neighbors are asking for help. On Holgate, where a woman was recently hit and killed, there is speeding. There’s also a lot of crime and a homeless camp near a school.
KATU.com
Man found dead after shooting in downtown Portland
Portland Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Portland early Friday morning. Reports came in just after 2 a.m. for gunfire at the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Portland. Arriving officers say they found a man dead. The intersection will be closed into the...
KATU.com
Business targeted for hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' event
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland business owner says she was targeted for hosting an event with Portland police. Loretta Guzman owns Bison Coffee House on Northeast Cully. She said she posted Tuesday that she was hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event Wednesday and immediately started getting backlash online.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 7 p.m. at Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said they...
Comments / 0