Saint Helens, OR

KATU.com

More charges filed against man accused in deadly Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed more serious felony charges against the man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Old Town last Friday night. Kalil Ford is accused of also assaulting an elderly woman two days before the stabbing. Ford is...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

16-year-old accused of shooting another teen in Salem

Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of shooting another teenager in Northeast Salem a week ago. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 13th and Marion Street Northeast. While officers didn’t find anyone injured at the scene, a juvenile did show up at...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of filming girls in locker room

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a Vancouver Public Schools employee filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. According to the sheriff’s office, the school notified them immediately upon finding out about the incident. By the time deputies...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Have You Seen Her? Gresham Police seek missing 68-year-old woman

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police officials are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who family members say left her house Tuesday morning and never returned home. Diane Brinker was last seen at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 600 block of Southeast Rene Avenue, which is near the intersection of Burnside Road and Powell Boulevard.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Man struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99E in Clackamas County

A 67-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night along Highway 99E in Clackamas County, Oregon State Police said. According to state troopers, the collision took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 99E at the Risley Avenue intersection. Initial reports say someone was driving north on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Rewards offered in two Portland killings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cash rewards of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in two different homicides. The first case was a deadly shooting near Northgate Park on Sept. 19. Essadin Hassan, 23, was killed in that shooting. CRIME MAP | Check in on...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Bicycle rider struck, killed by driver in SE Portland

A bicycle rider was struck and killed Tuesday in Southeast Portland, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, near Cleveland High School. Arriving officers say they found a bicyclist dead. They say she was a woman...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One in critical condition after driver crashes into Clackamas restaurant

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Someone was left in critical condition Thursday after a driver crashed through the front of a Wing Stop in Clackamas. First responders were called out just before 3 p.m. on reports of a car inside the restaurant, which is across Sunnyside Road from the Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center.
CLACKAMAS, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead after shooting in downtown Portland

Portland Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Portland early Friday morning. Reports came in just after 2 a.m. for gunfire at the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Portland. Arriving officers say they found a man dead. The intersection will be closed into the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Business targeted for hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' event

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland business owner says she was targeted for hosting an event with Portland police. Loretta Guzman owns Bison Coffee House on Northeast Cully. She said she posted Tuesday that she was hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event Wednesday and immediately started getting backlash online.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 7 p.m. at Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said they...
PORTLAND, OR

