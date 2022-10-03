Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E at SE Risley Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback,...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Scott Lewis named as the next Chief of the Gresham Fire Department
GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Fire Department has named a permanent Fire Chief, tapping Scott Lewis to lead the department. Lewis had been serving in an interim role for the last six months. Chief Lewis has been with the Gresham Fire Department since January 2003. Since joining Gresham Fire,...
KATU.com
'She was a kick in the pants': Kelso man remembers mom who died in St. Helens fire
Adam King of Kelso, Washington is still processing that his mother is gone, one day after she died in a fire. "She was a kick in the pants. She was the life of the party. She liked to live the glamorous life, liked to sing, liked to dance," King tells KATU.
KATU.com
Man struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99E in Clackamas County
A 67-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night along Highway 99E in Clackamas County, Oregon State Police said. According to state troopers, the collision took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 99E at the Risley Avenue intersection. Initial reports say someone was driving north on...
kptv.com
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Someone is dumping human waste on rural roads. Call it Multnomah County’s No. 2 problem.
On a pillar in the center of the Historic Springdale Pub hangs a poster for a most unusual outlaw. The person — no one knows if it’s a man, woman or maybe even multiple people — is wanted for what Multnomah County officials could call their No. 2 problem.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 7 p.m. at Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said they...
KATU.com
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigate, clean up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9 a.m. Monday morning in Southwest Portland. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Photos sent by Portland Fire show...
KATU.com
Woman shot during fight between a man and a deputy in NE Portland's Lloyd District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have released more information on what led up to a shooting involving a deputy on Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District. According to law enforcement, a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division approached a man at about 1:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Hardesty Calls for Transferring Southeast Powell Boulevard to Local Control After Beloved Chef Is Killed
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty today called on the Oregon Department of Transportation to transfer Southeast Powell Boulevard to city control after local chef Sarah Pliner was killed while cycling there. Earlier this year, the city won ownership of 82nd Avenue from the state and vowed to slow drivers and...
Gladstone's Timothy Harpole killed in McLoughlin Boulevard crash
Pedestrian walking across Highway 99E struck by vehicle on the evening of Oct. 4.Timothy Harpole, 67, of Gladstone was walking across McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E) near Risley Avenue on Oct. 4 when he was fatally struck by a Subaru Outback heading northbound, according to Oregon State Police troopers. At approximately 7:48 p.m., OSP's preliminary investigation determined that Kathleen Sanetel, 67, of Milwaukie struck Harpole as the vehicle passed through the Risley intersection. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, troopers said. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Officials: Clark County inmates set fire to housing unit
Two inmates at the Clark County Jail are accused of setting fire to multiple items in their unit on Tuesday.
Driver airlifted, dies after head-on crash near Stayton
A 57-year-old woman died Monday night after striking a car head-on while taking a curve near Stayton, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
Forest Grove Police Log: Burglar rearranges furniture in home
The Forest Grove Police Department responds to ordinary and not-so-ordinary calls for service from Sept. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 16 Night shift officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in which an escalating argument was underway. On arrival, police found instead one intoxicated individual expressing himself at an elevated volume, but no fight or argument. He agreed to keep it down....
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash with minivan in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was...
Tualatin Police Log: Would-be diner throws rocks at restaurant
The Tualatin Police Department breaks up disturbances, makes arrests and more from Sept. 20-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Sept. 20 Officers arrested a man driving a "Shred-It" box truck who crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road, knowingly caused...
KATU.com
Police Chief Lovell talks with KATU about staffing, community apathy to crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU got a chance to sit down with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Wednesday. We spoke to him about a variety of topics, including staffing and community apathy to crime. "We are looking at some really good hiring groups coming into the future. One of...
Comments / 0