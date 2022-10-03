ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
Scott Lewis named as the next Chief of the Gresham Fire Department

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Fire Department has named a permanent Fire Chief, tapping Scott Lewis to lead the department. Lewis had been serving in an interim role for the last six months. Chief Lewis has been with the Gresham Fire Department since January 2003. Since joining Gresham Fire,...
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
Gladstone's Timothy Harpole killed in McLoughlin Boulevard crash

Pedestrian walking across Highway 99E struck by vehicle on the evening of Oct. 4.Timothy Harpole, 67, of Gladstone was walking across McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E) near Risley Avenue on Oct. 4 when he was fatally struck by a Subaru Outback heading northbound, according to Oregon State Police troopers. At approximately 7:48 p.m., OSP's preliminary investigation determined that Kathleen Sanetel, 67, of Milwaukie struck Harpole as the vehicle passed through the Risley intersection. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, troopers said. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Forest Grove Police Log: Burglar rearranges furniture in home

The Forest Grove Police Department responds to ordinary and not-so-ordinary calls for service from Sept. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 16 Night shift officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in which an escalating argument was underway. On arrival, police found instead one intoxicated individual expressing himself at an elevated volume, but no fight or argument. He agreed to keep it down....
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Would-be diner throws rocks at restaurant

The Tualatin Police Department breaks up disturbances, makes arrests and more from Sept. 20-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Sept. 20 Officers arrested a man driving a "Shred-It" box truck who crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road, knowingly caused...
