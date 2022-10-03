On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.

