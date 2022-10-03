Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
Father of Teenage PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department continues to make arrests in connection with PnB Rock's murder. They have now arrested a third suspect, the father of the teen who is accused of being the gunman. On Thursday (Sept. 29), the LAPD confirmed the arrest of Freddie Lee Trone. He was apprehended...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
