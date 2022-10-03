Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff Barton commends Narcotics Unit
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the excellent work of the Narcotics Unit. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office successfully executed two search warrants within approximately (12) twelve hours, that led to the arrest of three individuals. The sheriff adds that if you...
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff’s Office sharpshooters finish big at Clay tourney fundraiser
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton would like to congratulate the Sheriff’s Office team on its 2nd place finish in last week’s Clays for Children tournament!. Jared Effler presented plaques to CCSO sharp shooters Thursday afternoon! Sheriff Barton greatly appreciates District Attorney...
newstalk987.com
Former Jacksboro Police Chief Reveals Reason for Abrupt Departure of Almost the Entire Force
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one officer in the department....
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
1450wlaf.com
Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
1450wlaf.com
Smith is new Chief of Police for Jacksboro
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Daniel Smith was prepared to make a career change but two in one day wasn’t on his agenda. Smith, a 24 year law enforcement veteran, had agreed to leave his post at the LaFollette Police Department to become the assistant chief at Jacksboro. Before, he could be sworn in for that job, Smith was told he would be chief.
1450wlaf.com
Deputies, dispatchers diffuse two tense situations
NEWCOMB, TN – STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Two tense situations on opposite ends of Campbell County occurred simultaneously late Wednesday morning. The first call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:51am on Highway 297 at Newcomb. The other was at 11:56am on Stony Fork Road near the New River Road turnoff.
WATE
Law enforcement agencies working to help Jacksboro Police after officers leave
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jacksboro Police Department lost its chief and other officers Monday. The newly appointed chief, Daniel Smith, told WATE that the only officer who didn’t leave was Franklin Ayers. Ayers is now the assistant chief, leaving the department with only two full-time staff. Now,...
One dead after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Roane County
One person is dead after a car travelling the wrong way on I40 and hitting another car head on according to the Tennessee Highway Police.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
1450wlaf.com
CCSO arrests two women after executing a search warrant
DUFF, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Here is a release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On October 5th 2022, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2450 Highway 25W. The Campbell County Narcotics Unit had performed several controlled buys at the residence. Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies with the Narcotics Unit observed a male and a female located in the driveway.
wvlt.tv
Repeat child molester convicted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was already registered as a sex offender was convicted for a second time, according to spokesperson with the Office of the District Attorney General Sean McDermott. Bryan Anthony Capps, 36, was convicted of sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual battery and violation...
Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
1450wlaf.com
State safety office announces grant dollars coming to Campbell County
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Last week, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year. More than $200,000 are coming to Campbell County. Click HERE to view the list of grant awards and recipients.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police chief promotes 20 officers, reorganizes department’s structure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Chief of Police Paul Noel announced the promotions as well as the reorganization during a ceremony held at the Civic...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was accused of setting multiple cell phone tower fires over the last couple of months, according to Knoxville Fire Department investigators. KFD investigators looked into a total of nine fires since June of 2022 at local cell phone tower sites throughout Knoxville. According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, during the investigation, arson investigators determined that Gildardo Herrea Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville, was responsible for the fires.
Tazewell Fire Department set to receive new fire engine
The Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department is getting a new fire truck and has recently shared that it will be delivered by Thursday, October 13.
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
