ROYERSFORD >> Katelyn Dulin took control of the ball in her own half of the field early in the second half of a tie game Thursday night, saw some open field and decided to see what she could do. The Boyertown senior attacker dribbled through and around the Spring-Ford defense all the way down to the Ram cage and knocked in a goal from the right side to put her team on top.

