papreplive.com
On eve of huge showdown with Downingtown West, Coatesville without Ortega, two assistants
With the biggest game of the year thus far this season, Coatesville may be without head coach Matt Ortega and multiple assistant coaches against Downingtown West, Friday. According to sources familiar with the situation, Ortega and assistant coaches Steve Brazzle and Will Keylor have been away from the team this week. If, or when, they return is still unknown.
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Two Henderson duos advance to Ches-Mont National doubles semifinals
Two doubles teams from West Chester Henderson High School advanced to the semifinals of the Ches-Mont National League girls tennis doubles tournament Thursday. The top seeded duo of Henderson’s Kaitlyn Evans and Kiera Koay advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the quarterfinals; while the Warrior pair of Amelia Jarden and Madelyn Walsh came back for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 quarterfinal victory.
papreplive.com
Week Seven brings big game in Ches-Mont National Division
Week seven is here and the schedule brings up many interesting games including a big one in the Ches-Mont National Division between Downingtown West and Coatesville at Red Raider Stadium. Here is a look at that game and all the weekend action. Downingtown West (5-1) at Coatesville (6-0), 7 p.m....
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Stearns sparks scoring splurge for Interboro
Arianna Stearns sparked a second-half surge by the Interboro field hockey team Thursday. Stearns scored two of her team’s five goals after halftime and the Bucs cruised to a 5-0 Del Val League win over Chichester. Felicia Pescatore and Alexa McDevitt each tallied a goal and an assist for...
papreplive.com
Football Friday: Kamara, Interboro look to stay hot against Chi
Interboro running back Abu Kamara is on a pace to challenge the county single-season rushing record set last season by Ridley’s Tahir Mills, the Daily Times Player of the Year, with 2,519 yards. Kamara has rushed for 1,389 yards and 18 touchdowns through six games, an average of 228.2...
papreplive.com
Football Friday: Anthony Laird’s game starting to mature as much as him for Sun Valley
ASTON – Anthony Laird’s Sun Valley teammates like to joke with him. One called him “dad” after practice Wednesday. A senior defensive lineman, Laird looks and acts a lot older, mature beyond his years. He’s also a fascinating story. In August, while the Vanguards were...
papreplive.com
Football Notebook: Road-tested Haverford School prepped for tough Inter-Ac tests
Haverford School athletic director Michael Murphy raised his eyes a bit when he saw the schedule that football coach Brian Martin put together for the 2022 season. The slate included three straight road games against Academy Park, La Salle and Archbishop Wood, three of the most successful programs in the area over the last several seasons.
papreplive.com
Late rally pushes Rustin past Henderson and into first place
WESTTOWN >> If the first half of the Ches-Mont boys’ soccer season is any indication, the race to the finish is going to be wild. At the midway point, everybody in the league has at least two blemishes — including West Chester Henderson, one of the preseason favorites. The Warriors dropped to 6-2 on Thursday evening after falling to archrival West Chester Rustin 3-0, and have now dropped two straight.
papreplive.com
Wissahickon throws it all in for win over Hatboro-Horsham
AMBLER >> Ryan Dowdy wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass him by. The Wissahickon sophomore had not yet scored a goal this season but there, with a bit less than five minutes left Thursday against Hatboro-Horsham, was the ball up for grabs in front of the net. Leaning his shoulder into a defender, Dowdy raised his right boot and caught the ball mid-bounce.
papreplive.com
Inseparable Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley look for stranglehold on PAC Liberty race
Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley have crafted the area’s defining rivalry, with their head-to-head matchup ultimately determining the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division title – and subsequently the league title – since 2016. The stakes don’t change, but the timing does. This year (and next) the game...
papreplive.com
Dulin, defense deny Spring-Ford in Boyertown’s 5-2 win
ROYERSFORD >> Katelyn Dulin took control of the ball in her own half of the field early in the second half of a tie game Thursday night, saw some open field and decided to see what she could do. The Boyertown senior attacker dribbled through and around the Spring-Ford defense all the way down to the Ram cage and knocked in a goal from the right side to put her team on top.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Oct. 5): Max Exeter goal lifts Spring-Ford boys soccer over Governor Mifflin
Spring-Ford 1 0-1 Governor Mifflin 0 0-0 A goal from Davin Millisock broke a scoreless draw with 15 seconds left in regulation to give Fleetwood a 1-0 win over Daniel Boone. Tucker Griffin made six saves on seven shots for Daniel Boone while Mitch Barr came up with four saves on four shots for Fleetwood.
papreplive.com
Senior-led Souderton Area sweeps rival Dock
TOWAMENCIN — Led by a group of seniors whose bond seems to be tightening with every match, Souderton Area pushed to a 3-0 victory over non-league rival Dock Wednesday night. “As a head coach, they’ve kind of come up with me,” Big Red third-year coach Cori Watson said of her group of five seniors. “It’s nice to be on the same page with the team. I think all of us are on the same page and we’re flowing well as far as volleyball philosophy goes.”
papreplive.com
Kennett pulls off lopsided upset win over Downingtown West
DOWNINGTOWN >> Playing soccer in wet, rainy and cold conditions is vastly different from a dry field, and adjustments must be made. And on Tuesday at DiSerafino Stadium, the visiting Kennett boys made those adjustments, and walked away with an impressive 4-1 triumph over slumping Downingtown West. It also didn’t hurt that the Blue Demons had the proper mindset to pull off a rare lopsided upset.
papreplive.com
Nemeth hat trick powers Great Valley past Avov Grove
WEST GROVE >> Following a tough loss to Downingtown West on Sept. 27, in a game where they actually outshot the Whippets, Great Valley came into its r match-up with Avon Grove hungry to get back on track. On a cold and dreary Tuesday afternoon at Avon Grove, the Patriots grabbed an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a dominant 6-1 Ches-Mont League field hockey win over the Red Devils.
papreplive.com
La Salle wins 20th PCL title since 2000
WEST NORRITON >> For the 20th time since 2000, La Salle won the boys team title at the Philadelphia Catholic League Golf Championship Wednesday at the Jeffersonville Golf Club. The Explorers, who went a perfect 13-0 during the PCL regular season, finished 23 strokes ahead of second-place St. Joseph’s Prep...
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Cardinal O’Hara’s Maximilian Riley keeps Friars at bay
Cardinal O’Hara soccer goalie Maximilian Riley stayed stingy through a steady rain Tuesday, carrying the Lions to a 2-0 triumph over Bonner-Prendergast. O’Hara’s goals were scored by Micheal Foster, off a header in the first half, and Gavin McLain, scoring off a superb cross pass by Luke Ellis.
papreplive.com
Heading into Ortega-Milano XV, a look back at the previous 14 matchups
Coatesville and Downingtown West have met 14 times since Matt Ortega took over as head coach of the Red Raiders in 2009. Coatesville is 10-4 in the series, since then, but Downingtown West owns the head-to-head win in the 2019 District 1-6A final. Here is a quick look at each of the 14 matchups, leading up to Friday’s huge showdown between 6-0 Coatesville and 5-1 Downingtown West.
papreplive.com
Column: No quit in Bishop Shanahan
Sometimes expectations and prognostications weigh heavy on a football team. And the expectations for the 2021 Bishop Shanahan football team were certainly heavy. The Eagles had a talented senior heavy team and were expected to do great things. And the 2021 Eagles certainly delivered as the Eagles won the District 1 4A championship and advanced to the PIAA 4A semifinals before dropping a close game to Bishop McDevitt, winning two state playoff games in the process.
papreplive.com
OTD 2012: Coatesville continues march against Bishop Shanahan
Continuing our series looking back at the 2012 Coatesville football team, the Red Raiders head into week six with a home game against Bishop Shanahan. After a challenging non-league slate and a barn-burner against Downingtown East, Coatesville finally hits a little lull in its schedule, and after defeating Unionville, 42-0, the week prior, the Raiders score another six touchdowns to knock off the Eagles, 42-7.
