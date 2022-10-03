Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team
Brascomb will work as of counsel in the Orlando office. GrayRobinson announced Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel. Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and defamation....
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Annette Taddeo in ‘statistical tie’ with María Elvira Salazar for CD 27
Pollsters say the race is a toss-up. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Miami Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo is in a “statistical tie” with U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, new internal polling figures released Thursday show. Sarasota-based...
floridapolitics.com
Candidates for CD 23 offer differing points of emphasis at forum
The forum featuring candidates to succeed Ted Deutch showed strong contrasts between the four candidates. About 136 miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the storm loomed large over a Thursday forum that brought together four candidates vying to represent South Florida in Congress. Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz, the Republican...
floridapolitics.com
Americans for Prosperity endorses Carolina Amesty in HD 45
The Republican should feel a resource lift from the center right group. Americans for Prosperity knows who it wants representing the area around Walt Disney World. The center right group’s political arm endorsed Republican Carolina Amesty in House District 45. “When elected to the state House, Carolina Amesty will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian
The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press. That came during a presidential visit to...
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian lands in Lincoln Project political ad hitting Gov. DeSantis
The dead still being counted, the Lincoln Project has a new ad that considers what else Ron DeSantis was looking at besides Hurricane Ian tracks. Nine days after landfall — and with 32 days left to go before the General Election — the Lincoln Project has decided it’s not too soon to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis’ actions before the storm that recently ravaged the state.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Goodwill is jumping into the Hurricane Ian relief effort. Now, sales made from donated items will benefit those impacted by the...
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: Democrats dog Gov. DeSantis for ‘insurrectionist’ interview
DeSantis told the reporter 'regime media' wanted Ian to hit Tampa directly. The Florida Democratic Party is speaking out in the wake of an exclusive interview between Gov. Ron DeSantis and a conservative publisher. DeSantis spoke this week to Brendan Leslie of Florida’s Voice, a four-minute conversation denounced by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo
Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Budget Commission last month approved $175 million for 238 local projects. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has essentially put a freeze on those funds, halting the money from being distributed. The budget signed by DeSantis authorizing the Local Support Grants states “the Executive Office of the...
floridapolitics.com
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis broadcast unity, cooperation during Hurricane Ian recovery
'I can assure you is that the federal government will be here until it’s finished.'. President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, frequent political foes, locked hands outside Fisherman’s Wharf and discussed response to Hurricane Ian. The First Ladies for the nation and state stood alongside the national...
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: In ‘DeSantis Country,’ female athletes report their menstruation history to the state
'Handing over teenagers’ menstrual history to a third-party software company is flat-out dangerous.'. The Florida Democratic Party is taking issue with reporting that Florida schools require female athletes to report on their periods, pegging the practice to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The email, titled, “DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes...
floridapolitics.com
Environmental groups back Raquel Pacheco for Senate
‘It is vital that we elect lawmakers who recognize this and are stewards of our state’s resources.’. Two environmental groups are throwing their support behind Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco’s bid for the Senate District 36 seat in Miami-Dade County. Florida’s environment is a major component of the state’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — Sunburn will be taking tomorrow off, a brief hiatus as Peter celebrates Ella Joyce’s birthday. Don’t worry; the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to inboxes Monday morning. Thank you for your support, and please, stay safe this weekend.
floridapolitics.com
Florida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian
Some of the steps wouldn’t be possible without recently passed legislation. When Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, it upended the lives of millions, sending their financial futures spiraling into the unknown. While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to the nonprofit Tallahassee-based think tank, Florida TaxWatch.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis: Three Hurricane Ian looters were ‘illegal aliens’
‘They should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.’. Three of four suspects arrested in Lee County on looting charges were in the country illegally, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida’s Republican Governor made the announcement Tuesday...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Mike Miller, Anna Alexopoulos Farrar head to Space Florida
Miller will lead external affairs and Farrar will lead communications. Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team. “We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Republicans, community leaders denounce ad depicting Corey Simon on shooting target
‘As a Black man, I’m offended by that ad,’ says one local pastor. Blowback is continuing against Florida Democratic Party officials for a mailer that showed a picture of Republican Senate candidate Corey Simon on a shooting target, a depiction deemed racist by some. In a news release,...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Susan Evans, Bentley Nettles join GrayRobinson’s national alcohol beverage practice
Each brings more than three decades of experience working in the alcohol beverage regulatory sector. GrayRobinson has made two hires to its alcohol regulation team. The firm announced that former Director of the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau’s Office of Industry and State Outreach Susan Evans and former Executive Director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Brig. Gen. Bentley Nettles have joined the firm’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.4.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. First Lady Casey DeSantis visited first responders in Lee County on Monday to help distribute meals to those helping with the Hurricane Ian relief effort.
floridapolitics.com
Democrats tout agenda at Tiger Bay absent Republican opponents
Carlos Guillermo Smith, Joy Goff-Marcil and Rishi Bagga gain a free platform. Some of the closest General Election campaigns will take place in Central Florida this year. But in three of four races with debates scheduled at Tiger Bay this week, only Democrats showed up. Democrats Joy Goff-Marcil, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Rishi Bagga ended up instead doing a panel together.
Comments / 0