America is a new tax haven for the ultra-wealthy — and 13 states are holding billions in hidden assets
The idea of billionaires squirreling away their wealth in far-flung tax havens is far from new, with trillions of dollars in assets parked between beaches and palm trees. But for many Americans, billions of dollars of untaxed wealth might actually be hiding in their backyards. "The US has become a...
7 Reasons a 23% Social Security Benefit Cut Is on the Way in 12 Years
America's most successful retirement program is facing a greater than $20 trillion cash shortfall over the next 75 years.
Suze Orman Thinks This Is 'The Stupidest Thing' Retirement Savers Can Do
It's a mistake you don't want to make. It's important to build a nest egg so you have money available in retirement. It's also important to choose your savings plan wisely. Suze Orman recommends Roth savings plans for a few key reasons. There's a reason some people end up struggling...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
After a big cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, Social Security retirees are expecting another big increase for next year.
Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?
Although to some degree it might seem as if billionaires and millionaires in the U.S. shouldn't be collecting Social Security, the truth is there is no law against it, and mathematically it makes...
Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall
It's a trap you may want to avoid.
Think Biden's Social Security Tax Hike Sounds Bad? Some Lawmakers Are Calling for Even More Extreme Measures
President Biden wants to impose added Social Security taxes on higher earners to shore up the program's finances. Other lawmakers are targeting a lower earnings threshold to reintroduce those taxes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time
Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Grim Reality of Social Security's Record "Raise" in 2023
In just 12 days, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 will be announced. On a nominal-dollar basis, next year's increase to Social Security checks will be the largest on record. However, Social Security's COLA is set to disappoint in two key ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
4 Steps for Managing Income Withdrawals in Retirement
How Roth IRA conversions can help you minimize your taxes in retirement, extending the life of your savings.
Biden touts jobs report and says America's best days are ahead
At a Volvo facility in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, President Joe Biden touted the latest jobs report as evidence of a strong economy and manufacturing returning to America.
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
The Hardest States for an Affordable Retirement
Most seniors live out their days on a relatively fixed income that’s a combination of retirement savings and Social Security payments. As it’s hard to increase your income once you stop working, the best way to stretch your dollars is to live in an affordable area. Fortunately, the U.S. is such a diverse country that there’s a wide range of places to live, and the cost differential from state to state can be surprisingly large. In some cases, simply moving to the state next door could add thousands of dollars to your annual retirement budget. This can be a significant amount for many retirees, so it’s worth looking at the data to see what your options are — and which states you should perhaps avoid.
How much should you be investing? Some experts recommend at least 15% of your income
When determining how much you should invest, consider your income, debt, and emergency fund.
Republicans demand answers from Biden officials on report China opened police arm in NYC
Several House Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Secretaries Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin demanding answers on Chian's new police presence in New York City.
American held in Russian penal colony for months but still not labeled 'wrongfully detained,' family says
Marc Fogel's family urged the State Department to change his status, and a U.S. representative argued Fogel's case is as important as that of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
For Social Security Retirees, There's Good and Bad News in the Latest Inflation Report
According to the CPI-W, inflation rose 8.7% in August. Social Security recipients are set to receive their biggest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years. Costs are rising on retirees' biggest budget items. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
