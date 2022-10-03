ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

Technical issues delay Virginia voter record processing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Technical issues are throwing a wrench in Virginia voter record processing. More than 100,000 registered voter applications are backlogged. The department of elections says no data was lost. Rather, the technology cannot handle the influx, and the burden is now falling on local registrars. 57th District...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Ad wars fueling crucial 10th district race in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. - In northern Virginia, the political ad wars are heating up. In the 10th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton and her Republican opponent Hung Cao are vying for a pivotal seat. Cao is the newcomer. He's a former Navy Special Operations Officer in his first run for...
VIRGINIA STATE
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
Albemarle County, VA
Government
Albemarle County, VA
Elections
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Larry Sabato
13News Now

Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia has new unclaimed property program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
VIRGINIA STATE
#Early Voting#Election Local#Election Day#Dept#Albemarle Co
WDBJ7.com

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA releases 2022 Fire Safety and Security Report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia released its Annual Fire Safety and Security Report. The report shows a significant increase in crime statistics at the start of 2021. It also includes information on policies, procedures, and safety resources. “In 2021, we sort of moved to a more normal...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

