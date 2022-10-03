Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
NBC 29 News
Technical issues delay Virginia voter record processing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Technical issues are throwing a wrench in Virginia voter record processing. More than 100,000 registered voter applications are backlogged. The department of elections says no data was lost. Rather, the technology cannot handle the influx, and the burden is now falling on local registrars. 57th District...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
fox5dc.com
Ad wars fueling crucial 10th district race in Virginia
MCLEAN, Va. - In northern Virginia, the political ad wars are heating up. In the 10th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton and her Republican opponent Hung Cao are vying for a pivotal seat. Cao is the newcomer. He's a former Navy Special Operations Officer in his first run for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
RELATED PEOPLE
Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
Virginia Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Election
Tens of thousands of voters in Central Virginia will be voting in a new Congressional district and possibly represented by someone new in Congress.
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia has new unclaimed property program
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
Where to see the most beautiful leaves in Virginia, according to the Department of Forestry
As fall begins, the Virginia Department of Forestry has collected information on the places throughout the commonwealth expected to deliver the most brilliant fall colors this season, and driving routes to see them all.
WDBJ7.com
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
NBC 29 News
UVA releases 2022 Fire Safety and Security Report
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia released its Annual Fire Safety and Security Report. The report shows a significant increase in crime statistics at the start of 2021. It also includes information on policies, procedures, and safety resources. “In 2021, we sort of moved to a more normal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
What the end of rent relief means for Virginia tenants
Five-day eviction notices. Judgments for back rent that will take years to settle. Frantic searches for a new home in a historically tight rental market. These are what Virginia renters are facing as federal aid for tenants at risk of eviction dries up and the state’s rent relief program winds down.
Number of Virginia state employees teleworking nearly three times more than in 2019
A new report shows that more state employees are working out of the office now than before the pandemic -- and it's not even close.
Comments / 3