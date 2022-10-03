St. George area bowler returns from liver transplant with inspirational performance

It won't take long after this column goes online and the print edition of The Spectrum & Daily News hits the streets that Angie Choate will become an inspiration for many.

Here's the deal. After a gut wrenching wait to get on a liver transplant list she finally received word some six months ago from Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah that she'd been scheduled to have liver transplant surgery.

Fast forward to after successful transplant surgery in March of 2022 after which she never touched a bowling ball until her first day of bowling in the 2022-23 season in Dixie Ten Pins League play when she began with a 133, before erupting for really good games of 192 and 191 for a gratifying 516 series during which she fired 12 strikes and recorded 11 spares.

The other impressive fact is her 516 score was only four pins shy of eclipsing her highest DTP League series over the last three seasons, a 519 series bowled on November 7, 2019.

Her resume sports a career-high 612 series and 277 game.

And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the first person she inspired was her husband Cory who dedicated his first return to the lanes to her after the surgery, and did so in spectacular fashion by throwing a 300 game on April 4th, 2022.

Away from bowling she loves fishing and also enjoys camping, golfing, going on hunting trips with her husband, and has a small business making customized tumblers.

In high school she was active in pep club and drill team, is a huge fan of the Chicago Bears, Utah Jazz and the University of Utah Utes, and two things at the top of her bucket list is a visit to Nashville and going on an Alaskan cruise.

In other women's action, years ago Annette Chugg had a nice run as the top woman bowler in St. George and captured the coveted high-average crown in 12 different years.

Well, she led all scoring last week with a 587 series on games of 213, 211 and 163, while Debbie Lehnen (576-214) put up the next best score.

Meanwhile, Anne Brosier (571-191,191,189) was a pillar of consistency, and Kim Marshall (570-224) captured her first ink for a well executed performance.

And Peggy Eggleston (528) did a nice job in DQ League play, and Nancy Shaffer (527-207) a first-rate bowler and catcher in softball years ago put up her second good outing of the young season.

In single game play, Margie O'Neill (561) registered a 222, Genny Kvatsak snares her first ink for a 209, and Susan Hill (546) finished Industrial League action with back-to-back clean games of 207 and 201.

And it was great seeing Donna Jo Judson (503) chalk up a 206, while Hailey Bundy (513) tallied a 200 on the nose.

In men's play, Dalton Smith is having a monster season as he blistered the lanes at Sunset with a 753 set on games of 258, 248, 247, and the previous week actually fired a nine-pin no-tap 900 series in a 769 effort on games of 258, 256 and 255.

And Chase Evans rocked Sunset with a career-high 729 set that included a 277, and John Potter who's a terrific bowler averaged 228 between a top-notch 720 series at Dixie and a 650 at Sunset.

Jeremy Turlington (701-260) an outstanding three-sport athlete in high school joined the scoring feast with his umpteenth 700, while Cory Choate (687) also had a standout performance with 25 strikes and a 255 game.

And it's almost automatic that Jared Bundy (663-257) will have at least one 600 a week, Devin Werner (660-257) ended a rare scoring funk in convincing fashion, Max Stayrook (656-235) had his best outing this season, and Bruce Arnold (648-257) is becoming a consistent scoring threat.

In single game play, Tyler Mickelson (605) pocketed a 256, Chance McGuire booked a 255, Bill Stauffer (634) posted a 234, and Anthony McDermott logged a 231.

Tyler White, Fred Forester, Jacob Bouch, Jose Dippre and Mike Foote tossed games of 217, 214, 209, 208 and 202, respectively.

Oh, bay-bee

Warren Brooks spared the 4-57 split … Pat Verchota picked up the 3-6-7-10 … Ilene Deamer converted the 4-10.

Senior league scores

Bev Keeley 558-205; Pat McLaughlin 550-210; Connie Bess 543; Margie O'Neill 538; Wendie Mitchell 518; Karyl Moeller 509; Chris Sanzone 508; Carol Ketterer 507; Adam Sedgwick 641-238; Jerry Bundy 621-224; Ken Schloman 617-258; Jim Hamm 608-204; Paul Yssel 603-339; Tom Schwab 222; Manny Hartmann 216; Stan Rasmussen 216; Phil San Antonio 212; Stacy Griswold 208; Norm Ritchie 207; Pat Verchota 3-9-10 & Betty Schedin 3-9-10 split conversions.

High scores

Ann Rasmusen 566-198; Kara Kopf 564-193; Autumn Telford 562-206; Margie O'Neill 561-222; Sherri Snarr 545-209; Diana Stauffer 545; Ashley Thomas 543-222; Sharon Reading 536; Lisa Moss 535; PJ Redhouse 534; Katie Fotheringham 533; Elizabeth Sustin 530; Debe Brooks 530; Janet Parker 524; Candi Myers 512; Kerri Hancock 509; Stephanie Miller 507; Luann Huchins 507; Alfred Oliveira V 702-258; Joseph Graham 694-263; Mo Davis 681-256; Jake Heaton 676-246; Chuck Irvine 673-254; Tor Lowry 672-243; Robert Dickey 666-247; Brendan Thomas 660-257; Bob Lehnen 653-245; Nick Johnson 646-221; Kyle Clark 645-221; Chance Evans 643-255; Tyler Thomas 640-238; Kyle Kidman 634-234; Shawn Wonder 631-224; Marcus Allen 630-247; Brayden Chapman 629-245; Bard Hancock 626-212; Iloa I Otuafi 626-235; Derek Wallace 623-247; Jim Bedford 620-236; Jorge Grajeda 619-214; Tim Swigart 619-225; Troy Olaveson 617-225; Jason Mitchell 614-211; David Schmucker 613-210; Mark Cruz 612-231; Lew Agius 611-220; Wil Mariluch 611-215; Cameron Caver 608-242; Al Oliveira IV 606-224; Russ Marshall 247; Michael Hallenbeck 245; Jackie Syddall 244; Scott Bahrke 238; Dale Knight 236; Scott Brosier 234; Michael Garcia 230; Ed Worden 227; Larry Wells 227; Ron Floreani 226; Larry Rumple 225; Shane Wilson 224; Gage Petersohn 222; Jaren Clark 221; Dave Castro 216; Jerry Bundy 216; Keith Reynolds 214; Wayne Hoppal 214; Dave Keller 213; Jeff Anderson 213; Scott Blue 213; David Guckenburg 212; Jim Mathews 212; Mason Bedford 212; Doug Bowers 211; Chris Ray 210 Brekkon Boulter 210; Tonga Nio 210; Matt Hill 208; Fred Chappell 207; Terry Beckham 207; Justin Kee 206; Ken Schloman 206; Pat Darragh 204; Vic Reading 204; Brayden Brooks 203; Jeremy Telford 203; Matt Polatis 203; Steve Duffin 203; Al Schedin 202; Gregg Sant 202; Jim Wulff 201; Roger Bojarski 201; Anthony Green 200; Bill Brooks 200; Kevin Kidman 200; Patrick Webster 200.

