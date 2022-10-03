Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Florida
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in Tampa
Zen Noodle Bar debuting in University area of Tampa
Tampa foodies rejoice! A brand new noodle bar is opening near USF Tampa, and it’s already a beloved staple of fellow college town Gainesville. Zen describes a state of calm attentiveness in which one’s actions are guided by intuition rather than by conscious effort. At ZEN Noodle Bar, the team of chefs and servers aim to provide healthy balanced meals with fresh, quality ingredients that “guarantee your peace of mind,” according to the owners. The new ZEN Noodle Bar will open at 8787 N 56th South. An official opening date is still TBA.
thatssotampa.com
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go coming to Armature Works in Tampa
DalMoros, the first ever fresh pasta to-go restaurant in the world, first expanded to Florida with a location in downtown St. Pete back in 2021. Now they’re setting their sights on the city of Tampa, specifically Armature Works in Tampa Heights. The eclectic food hall has just added this Italy-based foodie destination to its roster. Visitors can watch the pasta get made right before their eyes. We highly recommend experiencing the pesto sauce when you visit. For those curious, vegan and vegetarian options are on the menu.
thatssotampa.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete
Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
Maxim
This Classic Tampa Steakhouse Boasts One Of America’s Greatest Wine Cellars
Florida’s Bern’s Steakhouse has built a wine list that is truly mind-boggling. I had heard rumors about Bern’s Steak House in Tampa for years from my wine drug-dealer buddies. Those guys you turn to when you need something extra special, unobtanium. The sort of wines you mostly read about but never see. “Old & Rare” as it were.
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa
I Ai Sushi is an undiscovered treasure. It doesn't appear like much from the outside, yet the inside is cozy, elegant, and serves delicious meals. They are located in the Carrollwood district of Tampa and provide an extensive selection of Japanese sweets, including those that are difficult to get, at extremely inexpensive costs.
thatssotampa.com
Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos plans expansion into Tampa Bay region
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in Tampa
If you want a quick and nutritious breakfast or lunch, there are several eateries, delis, and cafés to pick from. Dinner does not have to be bland in order to be healthy, and there are many fantastic restaurants in Tampa that specialize in providing nutritious cuisine that tastes great.
blackchronicle.com
Will Hurricane Ian cut Florida’s Gulf Coast real estate boom short?
Hurricanes have all the time posed an inevitable risk to Florida. But the danger hasn’t deterred the droves of people that have flocked to the state because the begin of the pandemic. From Tampa to Naples, the state’s Gulf Coast has grow to be a nationwide real estate sizzling...
sarasotamagazine.com
Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
tampabeacon.com
New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban
CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
Seafood franchise Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar heads to Wesley Chapel
The North Carolina-based chain is known for fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails.
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in Tampa
There are several coffee shops in the Tampa Bay region, and in this article we will tell you about six of the best of them. In Tampa Bay, there is a coffee shop for everyone, whether you prefer a warm or trendy atmosphere, a traditional espresso drink, or to try something new.
Tampa Bay Rays Postseason Celebration At City Hall
TAMPA, Fla. – As the regular season ends and the AL Wild Card series begins this weekend, the City of Tampa is inviting fans to cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays with Mayor Jane Castor, Tampa Bay Rays representatives, and mascot Raymond! Today, Thursday, October 6
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
‘Croctober’: Crocs celebrating 20 years with giveaways
"Croctober" is in full effect and Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
