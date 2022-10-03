ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avella, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

5 delectable Pittsburgh food pop-ups to watch

Pittsburgh has so many incredible restaurants, and there are new ones opening seemingly every day. Sitting down to dinner with a wine list and a server is great, but sometimes you want something a little more low-key. It could be that you’re a little peckish while walking around the park, or that you need a quick bite before you pick out your groceries at the farmers’ market — either way, a great pop-up is what you’re looking for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Allegheny Landing sculpture park and dock will be restored

After a 2018 snowstorm left the Allegheny Landing dock on the North Shore completely unusable, Pittsburgh boaters faced a gap in access to the rivers. But that’s about to be fixed as the dock and surrounding park will see a much-needed revitalization. Riverlife announced on Thursday that the organization...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Avella, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh engineer to appear on Jeopardy

Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Tuesday on Jeopardy. Liao will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI. 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record A New York farmer has a ton...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Online Rocket

Main attractions on Main Street

Though not on campus, Slippery Rock Township’s Main Street is a big part of life for students who live at school. A short walk perpendicular to Old Main takes one right into the heart of town. There, students are greeted with familiar food favorites such as McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
chathamcommunique.com

Charming and hidden gems to visit in Shadyside

Just north of Chatham’s Shadyside Campus, the neighborhood of Shadyside offers a plethora of hidden gems overlooked by residents. Here are a few of the best secret spots for students to go and explore. 1. Pittsburgh Tattoo Museum. Tattoo history expert Nick Ackman, who has been tattooing since 1999,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alan Jackson postpones Pittsburgh concert

PITTSBURGH — Alan Jackson’s concert at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. The country music singer is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition CMT he’s been living with for several years, according to a news release from the venue. “I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
liveforlivemusic.com

Allman Brothers Band To Release ‘Syria Mosque’ Live Album Featuring Legendary 1971 Performance

A legendary Allman Brothers Band concert from 1971 is headed for release at the end of this month. Recorded on January 17th, 1971 at Syria Mosque in Pittsburgh, PA and recently restored and remastered, the album captures the band less than two years into its storied career and two months before the recording of the group’s definitive live album At Fillmore East.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents

One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County

Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

