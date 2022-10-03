Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
nextpittsburgh.com
5 delectable Pittsburgh food pop-ups to watch
Pittsburgh has so many incredible restaurants, and there are new ones opening seemingly every day. Sitting down to dinner with a wine list and a server is great, but sometimes you want something a little more low-key. It could be that you’re a little peckish while walking around the park, or that you need a quick bite before you pick out your groceries at the farmers’ market — either way, a great pop-up is what you’re looking for.
nextpittsburgh.com
North Park hosting all-day party with free activities and lots of beer
Allegheny County’s largest park will be hopping all day and into the night on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Allegheny County Parks Foundation hosts two of its signature events at North Park. Park ‘til Dark is a full day of free family fun, while later that evening, Pour at the Park adds adult recreation.
Ohio Valley entertainer remembers Loretta Lynn as genuine and a born entertainer
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Country music star Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. In the Ohio Valley, fellow country singer Slim LeHart shared the Jamboree stage with her many times. He recalls talking over old times with her, every time she came to Wheeling to perform. He said she was a natural born performer. […]
nextpittsburgh.com
Allegheny Landing sculpture park and dock will be restored
After a 2018 snowstorm left the Allegheny Landing dock on the North Shore completely unusable, Pittsburgh boaters faced a gap in access to the rivers. But that’s about to be fixed as the dock and surrounding park will see a much-needed revitalization. Riverlife announced on Thursday that the organization...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
Pittsburgh engineer to appear on Jeopardy
Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Tuesday on Jeopardy. Liao will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI. 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record A New York farmer has a ton...
Online Rocket
Main attractions on Main Street
Though not on campus, Slippery Rock Township’s Main Street is a big part of life for students who live at school. A short walk perpendicular to Old Main takes one right into the heart of town. There, students are greeted with familiar food favorites such as McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway.
chathamcommunique.com
Charming and hidden gems to visit in Shadyside
Just north of Chatham’s Shadyside Campus, the neighborhood of Shadyside offers a plethora of hidden gems overlooked by residents. Here are a few of the best secret spots for students to go and explore. 1. Pittsburgh Tattoo Museum. Tattoo history expert Nick Ackman, who has been tattooing since 1999,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh officer accused of attacking woman at Star Lake, defying police
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face at the Five Finger Death Punch concert at Star Lake amphitheater in September. According to the criminal complaint obtained by Target 11, Chas Kulow became aggressive towards and uncooperative with EMS as...
Alan Jackson postpones Pittsburgh concert
PITTSBURGH — Alan Jackson’s concert at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. The country music singer is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition CMT he’s been living with for several years, according to a news release from the venue. “I...
pittsburghmagazine.com
This is the Kind of Neighborhood Where You’ll Want to Stay 40 Years
Pittsburgh is the kind of town where it’s still common to find families who’ve lived in the same place for 40 years. The city is full of nice little neighborhoods — and nice folks — so why move?. After all, that’s exactly how Jim and Rebecca...
Raleigh News & Observer
This mansion has a stunning number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Bet you can’t guess
A hotel-like mansion with a ton of space has managed to confuse a popular social media real estate page with its vast number of bedrooms and bathrooms. The 54,101-square-foot estate that’s listed for $3.8 million in Wellsburg, West Virginia, has a total of 61 bedrooms and 64 bathrooms. Total.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
liveforlivemusic.com
Allman Brothers Band To Release ‘Syria Mosque’ Live Album Featuring Legendary 1971 Performance
A legendary Allman Brothers Band concert from 1971 is headed for release at the end of this month. Recorded on January 17th, 1971 at Syria Mosque in Pittsburgh, PA and recently restored and remastered, the album captures the band less than two years into its storied career and two months before the recording of the group’s definitive live album At Fillmore East.
theincline.com
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
nextpittsburgh.com
Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents
One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County
Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
nextpittsburgh.com
On Media: Could the Post-Gazette strike mark the end of a printed newspaper?
Pittsburghers have gotten used to waking most mornings without a printed newspaper, but it still felt like a shock to get a 4 a.m. email from the Post-Gazette saying it would not be delivered on Thursday. By now, even if you do not subscribe to the paper, you surely know...
Construction worker dies in fall from bucket truck off Parkway East overpass
A construction worker died Friday morning from injuries suffered in a fall from a Parkway East overpass, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The man was identified by Allegheny County officials as Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, Ohio. Pittsburgh firefighters and medics were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the area...
Pittsburgh restaurant owner closes up shop due to post-COVID labor shortages, moves to Montana
Pittsburgh cafe owner Ray Mikesell blamed the pandemic after he was forced to close his restaurant, citing the labor shortage and other economic challenges
Comments / 0