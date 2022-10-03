ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments

Ila Long
3d ago

this is all we hear promise is promises promises and never any extra money so you wonder why the world is like it is we are not happy with lies and we can't wait much longer for extra

Reply(4)
28
Ila Long
3d ago

how can we wait a month that's all we do is wait it'll be here next month or next year what's about right now hey you got to check on the mail or one in your bank account so you have some thing to look forward to instead of wait wait

Reply(1)
14
Karlene Cunningham
3d ago

America is going straight to hell, with all the promises they are making. so, I just quit waiting for their help, I ask God for his blessings each day 💕

Reply(4)
16
