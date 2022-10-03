ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

PennLive.com

DraftKings promo code unlocks wild $200 bonus for MLB playoffs

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players gambling on any MLB matchup today can get a Bet $5, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️...
Caesars promo code: $1,250 bonus on MLB playoffs, NFL Week 5

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using this Caesars promo code, new users looking for the best way to bet on any sporting event in October 2022 can bet...
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays in AL wild card round free live stream (10/7/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds

The Seattle Mariners will visit the Toronto Blue Jays Friday afternoon in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card series with a 4:07 p.m. ET first pitch from the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) will toe the rubber for the visiting Mariners in a matchup with Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24) of the Blue Jays.
SEATTLE, WA
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos FREE live stream (10/6/22): How to watch Thursday Night Football, time, betting odds

So you have two teams – the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos – who entered 2022 rebuilding their offensive systems around a new quarterback. The Colts stumbled through the very abbreviated Carson Wentz era before jettisoning him while the Broncos spent another season looking for someone to finally replace Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
What’s on Kenny Pickett’s playlist? Looks like Steelers QB has turned to ‘Hardo’ to get hyped for Bills

Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback after taking over for Mitch Trubisky during Sunday’s loss to New York Jets. His first assignment — Sunday’s game at Buffalo — is about as tough as it gets, but the former Pitt Panther and first-round pick might have given a glimpse into just how he is getting hyped up for that type of test when he recently took to social media to support Pittsburgh native and recording artist “Hardo.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Best bulgogi; Little League suit; Steelers’ new era: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. High: 72; Low: 45. Sunny today; clear and cooler this weekend. Little League suit: The family of a Little League baseball player from Utah who fractured his skull falling from a bed in Pa. has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker. The boy’s father has been added as a plantiff because of “emotional distress.”
HARRISBURG, PA
