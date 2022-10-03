Read full article on original website
Broncos lose two players, including former All-Pro, for season with leg injuries
After already losing Tim Patrick and Javonte Williams to torn ACLs, the Denver Broncos lost two more players to leg injuries in their Thursday night loss.
How to get the Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Pegasus 39 sneakers today
In what has become an annual tradition of sorts, Nike is releasing a Pittsburgh Steelers-themed sneaker today, just in time for their game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 9. Nike has unveiled its Nike Zoom Pegasus 39 running shoes, featuring the Steelers logo and team colors. The sneakers, which...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons meets Yankees’ Aaron Judge, gets ticket signed after witnessing record-breaking home run
Micah Parsons is an athlete that might day be partaking in a record chase of his own. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But on Tuesday evening, the Dallas Cowboys star and Harrisburg High School graduate took some time out of his evening to witness the milestone of someone in a different sport.
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays in AL wild card round free live stream (10/7/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
The Seattle Mariners will visit the Toronto Blue Jays Friday afternoon in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card series with a 4:07 p.m. ET first pitch from the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) will toe the rubber for the visiting Mariners in a matchup with Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24) of the Blue Jays.
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos FREE live stream (10/6/22): How to watch Thursday Night Football, time, betting odds
So you have two teams – the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos – who entered 2022 rebuilding their offensive systems around a new quarterback. The Colts stumbled through the very abbreviated Carson Wentz era before jettisoning him while the Broncos spent another season looking for someone to finally replace Peyton Manning.
Updated Penn State won-loss projections, early look at Wolverines-Lions, is Minnesota still worrisome?
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders look at the state of Big Ten football and where 5-0 Penn State fits. David and Bob also forecast the Lions’ wins and losses the rest of the way and discuss whether the Lions’ White Out date with Minnesota in late October is still a tough matchup for PSU. Happy bye week!
Kenny Pickett’s 1st start for Steelers is final step of unlikely rise
PITTSBURGH — There was something about Kenny Pickett. There was something about the way the then-undersized kid from the Jersey Shore carried himself. A swagger that didn’t bleed into overconfidence. A relentlessness difficult to measure but impossible to miss. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more...
What’s on Kenny Pickett’s playlist? Looks like Steelers QB has turned to ‘Hardo’ to get hyped for Bills
Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback after taking over for Mitch Trubisky during Sunday’s loss to New York Jets. His first assignment — Sunday’s game at Buffalo — is about as tough as it gets, but the former Pitt Panther and first-round pick might have given a glimpse into just how he is getting hyped up for that type of test when he recently took to social media to support Pittsburgh native and recording artist “Hardo.”
Best bulgogi; Little League suit; Steelers’ new era: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. High: 72; Low: 45. Sunny today; clear and cooler this weekend. Little League suit: The family of a Little League baseball player from Utah who fractured his skull falling from a bed in Pa. has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker. The boy’s father has been added as a plantiff because of “emotional distress.”
