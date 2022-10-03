ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Skydiver dies after parachute malfunctions over DeLand Airport

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are piecing together the moments that led up to the death of a skydiver Monday in Deland, Volusia County.

Authorities were called to the DeLand Airport where they said a male skydiver died after his parachute malfunctioned. Authorities said the skydiver had a hard landing on the ground.

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

While police did not immediately provide additional information, they noted updates are expected as their investigation continues.

According to its website, the DeLand Municipal Airport is located in Volusia County approximately 40 miles north of Orlando and just west of Interstate 4. Daytona Beach is located approximately 16 miles to the east.

The airport services several dozen features including aircraft rentals, flight training, and skydiving.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

After cleaning up from Ian's aftermath, Daytona Beach readies for Biketoberfest '22

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This will be Biketoberfest’s 30th year in Daytona Beach. Organizers want to let visitors know the event is still up and running. "Daytona is open, it's not closed. The water is receded. The damage, fortunately for Daytona, wasn't as bad as the West Coast," said John Diguilio whose company, Doan management, owns and operates four venues along Main Street, in Daytona Beach. "The power would be restored, which it has been. The city had been all around picking up as much debris, and the water receded. It looks like a great event's gonna start."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Daytona Beach, FL

About an hour’s drive northeast of Orlando and an hour’s drive south of St. Augustine will bring you to Daytona Beach. In addition to its thrilling international speedway, Daytona Beach, situated along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, is renowned for its beautiful 23-mile stretch of white sand beaches. It’s a great place to hang out with friends and have a good time performing many enjoyable activities together.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
