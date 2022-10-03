Read full article on original website
Children’s Home helps adults, too
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
Sparks fly during debate for 116th Assembly District
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Candidates in the 116th Assembly District traded blows in our studio Wednesday. Aside from answering questions, Republican candidate Scott Gray and Conservative candidate Susan Duffy did not shy away from going back and forth - and trading jabs. “I find it interesting that someone that...
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie
MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - “We’re located on Sears Pond Road, which is also infamously the same road where Tug Hill Annie had her tragic accident in 1954,” Montague Inn owner Stephen Hennigan said. Before the Montague Inn was an inn, it was a house whose neighbor...
Friday afternoon accident disrupts traffic
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Three ambulances, fire trucks, state police and St. Lawrence County Sheriffs were all on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident south of Canton. 7 News reporter Sean Brynda, on scene, said Route 11 southbound going towards DeKalb Junction was closed. At least one vehicle,...
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size,...
Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County legislators passed a resolution Tuesday night in protest of the state’s newest gun law. The resolution calls the new law an attack on an “inalienable right to keep and bear arms.”. Dozens of people were at the meeting, many expressing their...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
‘I swam forever’: Son swims to rescue mother from flooded home after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - As Floridians begin to fully grasp the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, stories of heroism are emerging. Johnny Lauder said he waded through nearly half a mile of flooded streets to rescue his mother as the waters rose inside her home.
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
