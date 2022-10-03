ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Children’s Home helps adults, too

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Sparks fly during debate for 116th Assembly District

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Candidates in the 116th Assembly District traded blows in our studio Wednesday. Aside from answering questions, Republican candidate Scott Gray and Conservative candidate Susan Duffy did not shy away from going back and forth - and trading jabs. “I find it interesting that someone that...
ELECTIONS
wwnytv.com

In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - “We’re located on Sears Pond Road, which is also infamously the same road where Tug Hill Annie had her tragic accident in 1954,” Montague Inn owner Stephen Hennigan said. Before the Montague Inn was an inn, it was a house whose neighbor...
POLITICS
wwnytv.com

Friday afternoon accident disrupts traffic

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Three ambulances, fire trucks, state police and St. Lawrence County Sheriffs were all on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident south of Canton. 7 News reporter Sean Brynda, on scene, said Route 11 southbound going towards DeKalb Junction was closed. At least one vehicle,...
CANTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmworker#Bulletin Board#Central School#Ogdensburg
wwnytv.com

Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wwnytv.com

See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wwnytv.com

Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy