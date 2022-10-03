ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?

The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
101x.com

The Weekend 420 Buzz: October 7th – October 9th

Things to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. Austin City Limits Music Festival Weekend 1 | 3:00pm | Zilker Park. It’s that time again for one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Austin City Limits Musical Festival. Friday through Sunday for two weekends you don’t want to miss out on this year’s insane line including artists such as The Chicks, Pink,, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many many more. Check out tickets here.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Manor, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
101x.com

ACL Fest Is Almost Here!

T-minus 2 days until weekend 1 of ACL Fest. To celebrate, we brought our friend and music genius Andy Langer in to talk all things Austin City Limits and whatever else Jason wanted to chat about. TV Guide Game. Speaking of ACL Fest… we gave away more 3-day wristbands for...
AUSTIN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
KVUE

Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown

Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dm#Manor High School#Acl Weekend 1
travelyouman.com

The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas

A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Shangai Express celebrates 20-year anniversary in Georgetown

Shangai Express serves classic Chinese food, including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. (Courtesy Shangai Express) Shangai Express celebrated its 20-year anniversary in October. Located at 900 N. Austin Ave., Ste. 606, Georgetown, it serves classic Chinese food at reasonable prices with a variety of dishes including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. Online ordering is available. 512-864-9392. https://shanghaiexpresstx.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Fall Festivals To Experience In Austin (2022)

The fourth largest city in Texas and the fourteenth largest in the United States, Austin consistently appears on lists of the best cities to move to and places to retire. Austin still celebrates its quirkiness with its “Keep Austin Weird” theme and supports vibrant arts, film, and music styles. Austin is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of festivals and events. Here are the details of nine of my favorite events and places to stay and eat.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Scarlet + Sage Boutique Coming to Georgetown, TX

Scarlet + Sage Boutique is coming to Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by friends Krystal Stoabs and Ashley Wood, the business is an online clothing and accessories boutique. “[Scarlet + Sage Boutique is] where you will find clothing pieces that range from neutral loungewear pieces, to bold girls night statement pieces,” the company told Hello Georgetown. “We believe in staple clothing items that you can keep in your closet for years to come and we truly have a little something for every woman out there! Everything at Scarlet & Sage has been hand picked with our amazing customers in mind and we want you to feel confident and beautiful in what you wear. We hope you find something you love!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!

Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
GEORGETOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy