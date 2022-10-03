Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
101x.com
The Weekend 420 Buzz: October 7th – October 9th
Things to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. Austin City Limits Music Festival Weekend 1 | 3:00pm | Zilker Park. It’s that time again for one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Austin City Limits Musical Festival. Friday through Sunday for two weekends you don’t want to miss out on this year’s insane line including artists such as The Chicks, Pink,, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many many more. Check out tickets here.
CBS Austin
#TBT: Fred Cantú aka 'Uncle Fred' celebrates 50 years on-air in Austin & Rio Grande Valley
For Fred Cantú, Austin was supposed to be a stop in his broadcasting career. "I never expected it to last this long," said Cantú. "It's been quite the ride." It's a ride that began in the Rio Grande Valley. "Broadcasting is always something that I wanted to do,...
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
101x.com
ACL Fest Is Almost Here!
T-minus 2 days until weekend 1 of ACL Fest. To celebrate, we brought our friend and music genius Andy Langer in to talk all things Austin City Limits and whatever else Jason wanted to chat about. TV Guide Game. Speaking of ACL Fest… we gave away more 3-day wristbands for...
fourpointsnews.com
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
travelyouman.com
The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas
A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
Shangai Express celebrates 20-year anniversary in Georgetown
Shangai Express serves classic Chinese food, including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. (Courtesy Shangai Express) Shangai Express celebrated its 20-year anniversary in October. Located at 900 N. Austin Ave., Ste. 606, Georgetown, it serves classic Chinese food at reasonable prices with a variety of dishes including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. Online ordering is available. 512-864-9392. https://shanghaiexpresstx.com.
This Texas Town Is Viral For Its Name & Locals Are Making The 'Pfunniest' Jokes
A suburban area near Austin, TX is home to a city called Pflugerville, which is currently known for making fun of its own name and the Internet is loving it for all the humorous details you can spot there. Pflugerville, pronounced floo-gr-vil, is actually just a German word for "plowmen."...
3 new shopping centers bringing restaurants, retailers to Cedar Park, Leander
Construction began on the first phase of the Centro Plaza development in Leander in September. (Rendering courtesy Prime Developer) Several new shopping centers are under construction throughout the Cedar Park and Leander area, including the Shops at New Hope, Centro Plaza and the Shops at Travisso. Each of these centers...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Fall Festivals To Experience In Austin (2022)
The fourth largest city in Texas and the fourteenth largest in the United States, Austin consistently appears on lists of the best cities to move to and places to retire. Austin still celebrates its quirkiness with its “Keep Austin Weird” theme and supports vibrant arts, film, and music styles. Austin is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of festivals and events. Here are the details of nine of my favorite events and places to stay and eat.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
hellogeorgetown.com
Scarlet + Sage Boutique Coming to Georgetown, TX
Scarlet + Sage Boutique is coming to Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by friends Krystal Stoabs and Ashley Wood, the business is an online clothing and accessories boutique. “[Scarlet + Sage Boutique is] where you will find clothing pieces that range from neutral loungewear pieces, to bold girls night statement pieces,” the company told Hello Georgetown. “We believe in staple clothing items that you can keep in your closet for years to come and we truly have a little something for every woman out there! Everything at Scarlet & Sage has been hand picked with our amazing customers in mind and we want you to feel confident and beautiful in what you wear. We hope you find something you love!”
hellogeorgetown.com
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
Comments / 0