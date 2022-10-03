Read full article on original website
Related
ospreyobserver.com
Get The Dirt: Identifying Unwanted Wildlife In The Landscape
Most of us enjoy attracting wildlife to our landscapes. However, there are some wildlife species that we would prefer just go elsewhere. Nuisance wildlife can damage turfgrass, landscape beds and vegetable gardens. The first step in managing the issue is to identify the problem species. We can identify these species...
ospreyobserver.com
14th Annual FishHawk Turkey Trot Set To Support Seeds Of Hope Food Bank
Fourteen years after she helped her children earn community service hours as Newsome High School runners staging a Thanksgiving Day race, Leda Eaton is leading the charge for the 14th annual FishHawk Turkey Trot and the Seeds of Hope food bank it supports. That both Seeds of Hope and the...
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Bloomingdale/FishHawk, October 2022
Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home. Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.
ospreyobserver.com
Liquorsplit ‘Smart Liquor Store’ Opens First Local Location In Former AJ’s Liquor
It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ospreyobserver.com
Look To Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino When Looking For Legal Services
If you’re in need of legal services, take a look at the law firm of Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino. With 5 locations and eight major practice areas, the firm is prepared to tackle many different cases. The law firm of Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino is a multispecialty...
Comments / 0