Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told the panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that her husband is "uninterested in politics," CBS reported.
Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
creators.com
Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics
The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
A state judge has ruled South Carolina’s execution methods of electrocution and the newly installed firing squad are cruel and unusual, therefore both violate the state Constitution. “In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be...
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
