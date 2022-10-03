ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Then&Now: Dexter Cider Mill

Many of us will happily stand in line on a sunny October afternoon for a jug of Dexter Cider Mill’s proprietary 5-apple cider blend and a bag of those crazy-delicious donuts. Michigan’s longest-continuous-running cider mill is in its 136th year. Nestled on the banks of the Huron River in...
DEXTER, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Armstrong’s Pumpkin and Petting Farm Ribbon Cutting

The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce had a great time at the Ribbon Cutting for Armstrong's Pumpkin and Petting Farm. Armstrong's has a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds for your fall décor and carving needs. They even have great options for cooking, such as spaghetti squash and mashed potato squash.
CHELSEA, MI
annarborobserver.com

New Life on Main St. in Chelsea

The former Vogel’s and Foster’s clothing store on S. Main in Chelsea is now home to two retailers with local ties who’ve split the 5,000-square-foot space. Whitetail—Mary Baude’s design, home, and lifestyle shop—moved from Dexter at the end of September, and Julie Konkle’s FarmSudz—a handmade natural skin-care store—relocated in July from its basement digs across…
CHELSEA, MI
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus High School#Linus K12#Traditional Music#Folk Music#Highschool#Chelsea House Orchestra#Cho Chelsea House#Celtic#Chelsea High School#Scottish#Irish#American#The Saline Fiddlers
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
whmi.com

Longtime Local Firefighter Passes Away

A longtime local firefighter has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.
HOWELL, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Schools: Bid Request for 2023 Projects

DESCRIPTION: BP7 – Renovations at CHS, North Creek, South Meadows, WSEC. 1.1. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, October 13th 2022, at Chelsea High School, 740 N Freer Rd Chelsea, MI 48118, attendance is highly recommended. 2. BID PROPOSAL DUE DATE/LOCATION. 2.1. Lump sum...
CHELSEA, MI
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Tennis Claims Another Regional Title

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team made it 13 straight trips to the state finals after claiming another Regional title at home this week. The Bulldogs showed why they are one of the top D3 teams in the state by winning seven of eight flights on their way to the title.
CHELSEA, MI

