Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’
Dee Ann Warner on her wedding day in 2008.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Tonight, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel, will feature the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six was reported missing by her adult children on April 25, 2021.
thesuntimesnews.com
Then&Now: Dexter Cider Mill
Many of us will happily stand in line on a sunny October afternoon for a jug of Dexter Cider Mill’s proprietary 5-apple cider blend and a bag of those crazy-delicious donuts. Michigan’s longest-continuous-running cider mill is in its 136th year. Nestled on the banks of the Huron River in...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
thesuntimesnews.com
Armstrong’s Pumpkin and Petting Farm Ribbon Cutting
The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce had a great time at the Ribbon Cutting for Armstrong's Pumpkin and Petting Farm. Armstrong's has a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds for your fall décor and carving needs. They even have great options for cooking, such as spaghetti squash and mashed potato squash.
annarborobserver.com
New Life on Main St. in Chelsea
The former Vogel’s and Foster’s clothing store on S. Main in Chelsea is now home to two retailers with local ties who’ve split the 5,000-square-foot space. Whitetail—Mary Baude’s design, home, and lifestyle shop—moved from Dexter at the end of September, and Julie Konkle’s FarmSudz—a handmade natural skin-care store—relocated in July from its basement digs across…
Michigan’s official Christmas tree hails from St. Johns
The tree was picked by Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and is the first state tree to be picked out of Clinton County.
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
Ann Arbor-area football predictions Week 7: Chelsea, Tecumseh battle for SEC-White crown
ANN ARBOR – There’s one game this week that stands out above the rest. Defending Division 4 state champion Chelsea has looked like a different team since Week 1, but they’ll face their toughest test since then when undefeated Tecumseh comes to town for the defacto Southeastern Conference White Championship.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Student made online threat that closed Ann Arbor’s Scarlett Middle School
ANN ARBOR, MI - A Washtenaw County middle school student who made a threat online that forced Ann Arbor’s Scarlett Middle School to close this week has been identified and suspended by his school district. The Ann Arbor Police Department received a report of the social media threat late...
whmi.com
Longtime Local Firefighter Passes Away
A longtime local firefighter has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Schools: Bid Request for 2023 Projects
DESCRIPTION: BP7 – Renovations at CHS, North Creek, South Meadows, WSEC. 1.1. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, October 13th 2022, at Chelsea High School, 740 N Freer Rd Chelsea, MI 48118, attendance is highly recommended. 2. BID PROPOSAL DUE DATE/LOCATION. 2.1. Lump sum...
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan basketball star, pleads not guilty to gun charges
Former five-star basketball recruit Emoni Bates waived his rights to a preliminary examination during a probable cause hearing on Thursday afternoon in a Washtenaw County court. Bates was bound over to circuit court on two felony gun charges as his attorney, Steve Haney, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Haney's request for...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Tennis Claims Another Regional Title
The Chelsea boys’ tennis team made it 13 straight trips to the state finals after claiming another Regional title at home this week. The Bulldogs showed why they are one of the top D3 teams in the state by winning seven of eight flights on their way to the title.
