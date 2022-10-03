Read full article on original website
How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams
Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
Michigan to receive $250M toward broadband access from American Rescue Plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Thursday Michigan will receive more than $250 million toward boosting the state’s access to high-speed internet. The department says the funding comes as part of the American Rescue Plan. We’re told the money will help expand broadband access to those...
Consumers Energy helping to power Michigan's EV transformation
Michigan is the birthplace of the American auto industry and a hub for the next generation of clean vehicles. To help keep our state in the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, a huge new battery plant will be built in Big Rapids. Consumers Energy will provide energy to the...
Push for EPA Superfund status intensifies as groundwater contamination plume spreads
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich (WXYZ) — "At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township, near Ann Arbor. Brock is one of a number of Scio Township...
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
Bipartisan candidate forum focuses on climate concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As the November election inches closer, candidates from several Senate and State House districts gathered at Aquinas College to discuss a number of issues. The main focus of the forum however, was climate change. The majority of the candidates that attended Tuesday's discussion were Democrats,...
Woman in critical condition after pulling out of driveway, hitting car
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman is in critical condition after a crash on 48th Avenue, near Tyler Oaks Drive, on Wednesday evening. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say the woman, a 32-year-old from Hudsonville, pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of another car.
