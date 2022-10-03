ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams

Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
FLORIDA STATE
Consumers Energy helping to power Michigan's EV transformation

Michigan is the birthplace of the American auto industry and a hub for the next generation of clean vehicles. To help keep our state in the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, a huge new battery plant will be built in Big Rapids. Consumers Energy will provide energy to the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Bipartisan candidate forum focuses on climate concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As the November election inches closer, candidates from several Senate and State House districts gathered at Aquinas College to discuss a number of issues. The main focus of the forum however, was climate change. The majority of the candidates that attended Tuesday's discussion were Democrats,...
MICHIGAN STATE

