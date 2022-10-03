ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weekend 420 Buzz: October 7th – October 9th

Things to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. Austin City Limits Music Festival Weekend 1 | 3:00pm | Zilker Park. It’s that time again for one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Austin City Limits Musical Festival. Friday through Sunday for two weekends you don’t want to miss out on this year’s insane line including artists such as The Chicks, Pink,, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many many more. Check out tickets here.
ACL Fest Is Almost Here!

T-minus 2 days until weekend 1 of ACL Fest. To celebrate, we brought our friend and music genius Andy Langer in to talk all things Austin City Limits and whatever else Jason wanted to chat about. TV Guide Game. Speaking of ACL Fest… we gave away more 3-day wristbands for...
