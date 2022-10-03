WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3.

10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed healthy enough to return home to recover with support from his friends and family. He underwent several surgeries during his stay in Seattle but improved with each day.

The motorcade, which rolled into Walla Walla on Sunday afternoon, made stops through the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas, where people offered an outpouring of support for the recovering Trooper.

Law enforcement agencies spanning the region — including the Walla Walla, Richland and Yakima Police Departments, as well as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, participated in the hero’s welcome.

The five-year WSP veteran and Walla Walla community member has a long recovery ahead of him. He planned to get married in the Summer of 2023 and will be working his way up to full strength in hopes of meeting that goal.

KAPP-KVEW is using its platform to spread awareness about Trooper Atkinson’s situation and draw attention to the GoFundMe campaign benefitting his recovery. The money will go toward meeting the necessary accommodations for his recovery plus associated medical costs and making ends meet while he’s out of work.

TOP STORIES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.