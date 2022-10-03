ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP9iC_0iKK9F0Q00

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3.

10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed healthy enough to return home to recover with support from his friends and family. He underwent several surgeries during his stay in Seattle but improved with each day.

The motorcade, which rolled into Walla Walla on Sunday afternoon, made stops through the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas, where people offered an outpouring of support for the recovering Trooper.

Law enforcement agencies spanning the region — including the Walla Walla, Richland and Yakima Police Departments, as well as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, participated in the hero’s welcome.

The five-year WSP veteran and Walla Walla community member has a long recovery ahead of him. He planned to get married in the Summer of 2023 and will be working his way up to full strength in hopes of meeting that goal.

KAPP-KVEW is using its platform to spread awareness about Trooper Atkinson’s situation and draw attention to the GoFundMe campaign benefitting his recovery. The money will go toward meeting the necessary accommodations for his recovery plus associated medical costs and making ends meet while he’s out of work.

TOP STORIES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 10

Maggie Waltosz
3d ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery! Bless you and your family for what you do!! THANKS for serving & protecting.Prayers for a complete & full recovery.

Reply
3
Patricia Campbell
3d ago

Best news I've heard in quite awhile. Rest and recover. So glad to hear your home. Hope your Dad will keep us informed, he's a great Father. Take care.

Reply
3
Related
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsp#Trooper#Veteran#Wsp Trooper Atkinson#Harborview Medical Center
elkhornmediagroup.com

Washington driver cited for crash

PENDLETON – Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour when a car crashed into a log truck at the Y intersection of Southwest Court, Southwest Dorion, and Westgate Monday afternoon. Police Chief Chuck Byram said the driver was from Washington state. “He was on Court trying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Chronicle

Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

1 killed, 5 hurt in fire at Oregon retirement center

ST. HELENS, Ore. - One person was killed and five others hurt when in a fire at a retirement center in Oregon just after midnight Wednesday. FOX 12 Oregon reports that Columbia River Fire & Rescue was called to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center. Nearly 30 people were evacuated from the center and six of them had to be pulled out by firefighters.
SAINT HELENS, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
97 Rock

These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
SNOHOMISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy