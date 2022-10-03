ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment units stacking up in northeast Columbus

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
Another proposed apartment complex in northeast Columbus is adding to a much-needed mix of rental opportunities in a Franklin County area, according to the attorney representing the developer.

Donald Kenney Jr., principal of Oxford Circle LLC, has proposed building a 95-unit apartment complex at 5470 Hildebrand Road in Blendon Township.

Kenney wants to build one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on 19 acres of land adjacent to the south of the property's owner, Capitol City Baptist Church, 5442 Sunbury Road.

The church owns the “grossly underutilized property,” said attorney David Hodge, who is representing Oxford Circle.

The parcel is surrounded by the city of Columbus, so the developer Is seeking a rezoning to an apartment residential district, or ALRD, from the city of Columbus upon annexation.

Variances also are being sought for a reduction of the building line from 50 to 25 feet from Sunbury Road, and reduction of the perimeter yard to 15 feet to the north and 5 feet to the south.

“We all know that we have a…housing-supply issue in our community,” Hodge said. “At just over 14 acres, it is not a high-density development.”

The area, which includes Gahanna, is becoming flush with new rental properties, or at least those in the pipeline.

A developer has proposed building 132 units on 6 acres, or less than 22 units per acre, in the Robinwood Corporate Center in Northland.

Metro Development LLC in 2020 announced plans to build a 280-unit apartment complex on the west side of North Hamilton Road near Central College Road , west of New Albany.

Earlier this year, Cody Coughlin Co. broke ground on The Cody, a $15-million, 96-uit development at 7095 N. Hamilton Road, near Hamilton Quarter .

Meanwhile, in Gahanna, Stonehenge Co. is working on a $50-million investment plan, called Morse Road 14, which would offer 251 units at 5503 Morse Road. Gahanna City Council is to consider the matter Oct. 17.

Dave Paul, co-chairperson of the Northland Community Council’s development committee, said the neighborhood group had no objection to Oxford Circle's project.

“The folks generally thought that the density of more than 15 units per acre was acceptable,” Paul said. “We didn’t really have any problem with the project.”

He added that Oxford Circle had spoken to the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department about making a physical connection from the apartment complex to Big Walnut Creek to the east as a benefit to renters.

