Lane Kiffin reacts to viral Ole Miss football assistant coaches celebration video

OXFORD − Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin saw a different side of his assistant coaches after the Rebels' 22-19 win over Kentucky on Saturday, literally and figuratively.

After defensive end Jared Ivey made a game-clinching strip sack to prevent Kentucky from taking the lead with less than a minute left, ESPN's camera crew caught video of Ole Miss assistant coaches screaming, hugging, jumping and celebrating in every way possible. The video, which is highlighted by co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge's shirt coming up far enough to expose his bare belly, has since gone viral.

Two days later, Kiffin is still smiling thinking about the video.

"That was pretty unique," Kiffin said Monday. "That was really cool. I was excited after the game, then I kind of always after 30 minutes come back and get mad about what we could've done better and finish the game out on offense and not have to go through all that. But after I saw that video it made me smile. That was really cool to see."

Kiffin used the video as meme fodder later. He screen-grabbed the moment where Partridge hugs co-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and paired it side-by-side with a picture of Weis holding his son, Maverick.

"I sent it to the staff," Kiffin said. "Maverick and Charlie look exactly alike with their faces."

Senior linebacker Troy Brown also saw the video and said he'd never seen Partridge react that way in any setting before that moment.

"Not him jumping up and down so happy," Brown said. "Usually when he's yelling, he's yelling at me for something I did wrong. Just seeing him happy like that, jumping around with no remorse, don't care what's around him or what he knocks over, it's a good time. We want to have them have more of those feelings."

