Ohio State football surpasses Georgia, Alabama as national championship favorites

By Colin Gay
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Ohio State football has done its job through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, beating Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin and Rutgers.

Now, heading into Week 6, expectations for the Buckeyes have reached a peak.

According to multiple sportsbooks, Ohio State is the betting favorite to win the national championship ahead of reigning champion Georgia and Alabama, both of which remain undefeated.

Ohio State still sits behind both Alabama and Georgia in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls released Sunday.

This is the fifth straight week the Buckeyes, coming off a 49-10 rout of Rutgers, were ranked third in the polls. They were ranked second in the preseason, but went down a spot after their 21-10 season-opening win over Notre Dame.

Which sportsbooks have Ohio State as the betting favorite to win the national championship?

Bovada Sportsbook and Draft Kings Sportsbook have the Buckeyes as +200 favorites with the Bulldogs at +210 and the Crimson Tide at +220. Clemson is listed with the fourth-best odds at +1200.

Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama are all tied with +200 odds to take home the College Football Playoff title according to FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Buckeyes and Bulldogs are tied with +200 odds on BetMGM.

Ohio State is behind Alabama and Georgia on Caesars Sportsbook, who are the favorites to win the national title.

The best odds for another Big Ten team is Michigan, which currently sits at No. 4 in each of the major polls, but has, at best, +2000 odds to win the national championship.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

