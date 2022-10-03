ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old shot 20 times throughout body, killed in Kensington double shooting: police

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

21-year-old shot 20 times throughout body, killed in Kensington double shooting: police 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Kensington left a 21-year-old man dead and another man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Another man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot three times in the back, once in the abdomen, and twice to the right leg. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.

Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdowns were lifted at 12:40 p.m.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

Tweetybird0
3d ago

like animals with no compassion for humanity 💔 the laws need to get with the times stopping guns violence is not going to work lock them up and hard labor consequences instead of program's probation

CBS Philly

Surveillance video shows moments gunmen opened fire on teenager in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video just into CBS3 shows the moment a car pulled up and someone opened fire on a teenager in Kensington. The hail of bullets rocketed the neighborhood and sadly, the 17-year-old lost his life. Investigators say the two men involved in the shooting managed to elude officers after a barricade was declared. Eighty-one shots were fired on the small street during a massive gun battle. Surveillance video captured the gunmen shield behind a car forcing residents to run for cover in their own homes. "It was like pop, pop, pop I was sitting on the couch with my son,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia

Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
CBS Philly

Sources: Police looking at possible link between Roxborough HS shooting, others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department released new images of the shooters wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Police sources say they're investigating a possible connection between the Roxborough attack and other deadly shootings.Police want you to take a look at suspect No. 1, suspect No. 2 and suspect No. 3.Investigators believe they're tied to the shooting last week that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured."This was definitely a well-orchestrated shooting," Capt. Jason Smith said Tuesday. "It really was. These individuals were being very careful not to leave their identifiers."  Last week, police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush

Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Charles Maude III's murder "wasn't mistaken identity"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father gunned down as he sat in his car. It's been more than a year since Charles Maude III was killed in Kensington. There are still no arrests.Maude's parents contacted CBS3 Mysteries because they do not want their son's murder to be forgotten.Charles "Chuckie" Maude III is remembered most for his love of the holidays.Halloween was his favorite."This kind of gives us a place to come and decorate," Jennifer Meleski, Maude's mother, said. "I just feel close to him here."This festive memorial stands outside the Kensington home where the Maude family lived long ago.Jennifer Meleski and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video released of suspect wearing distinct hoodie in Southwest Philadelphia carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police hope a distinctive hoodie will help find a carjacking suspect who struck last month in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened Sept. 10 at the Liberty Gas Station on Lindbergh Boulevard.The suspect wore a hoodie with the words "the thrill of the hunt" on the back. Police say he opened the driver-side door of the victim's silver 2020 Honda Pilot. Then, he pulled the driver out of the car before driving off. The victim fell but was not hurt.If you have any information on this suspect, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting at North Philadelphia recreation center leaves man in critical condition: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a North Philadelphia Recreation Center that left a man in critical condition. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17th and Courtland Streets at the Stenton Park Rec Center. Police believe the 36-year-old victim was being chased when he was shot in the back of the head. He was found just feet from the basketball courts and playground. This shooting at the recreation center comes days after a Philadelphia judge blocked Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from city recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his frustration Thursday morning."Frustrated all the time, we're tasked with keeping people safe and we have a state legislator who passes laws clearly stopping us from keeping people safe, that's frustrating," Kenney said.  So far no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

18-year-old man shot following fight at SEPTA subway station in Center City: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fight at a SEPTA station escalated into a shooting and left a 18-year-old man injured in Center City on Thursday morning.  Police tell CBS3 this shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station, which is one floor below ground.According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. inside the subway station at 15th and Market Streets. Police said the man was shot in the leg and foot and he was able to wave down a Philadelphia police officer for help.Police believe there may have been a physical altercation involving two men right before the shooting"We...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release new video of suspects wanted in connection with shooting near Roxborough HS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department released new surveillance video Wednesday of several suspects wanted in connection with the shooting outside Roxborough High School that left one teenager dead and four others injured. The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $45,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the homicide.    The new surveillance footage comes after police said 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne is also wanted in connection with the shooting.Police said Dayron Burney-Thorne is wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other related offenses.Sources said Burney-Thorne is from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man dies after accident escalates into shootout in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead after a car accident escalated into a shootout in the middle of rush hour traffic along Broad Street in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just a few feet from the entrance of Temple University Hospital's main campus and Shriner's Hospital.One of the victims is in police custody. Witnesses say he was at least one of the shooters. "There was some sort of argument or altercation and that's when shots were fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.A three-car fender bender near Broad and Venango Streets on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. turned deadly when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Wilmington jewelry store owner bloodied and bruised in armed robbery

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A small business owner was left bloodied and bruised after an armed robbery in Wilmington. Surveillance video captured the brutal assault inside a jewelry store. Now, the victim's son says his father will never be the same.The jewelry store owner suffered a severe concussion during the attack. He's now in rehab learning how to walk and talk again.A sign is now up on the door saying the shop is closed. The family doesn't know if it will ever open again. Chang Suh immigrated to the United States from South Korea in 1983. The 68-year-old was...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
