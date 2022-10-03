Lawn man killed in 2-vehicle crash in south Taylor County

A Lawn man died in a two-vehicle crash about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in south Taylor County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary investigation showed a 1999 pickup truck, driven by Juan Lucio Torres, 75, of Lawn, was stopped in the inside, southbound lane of U.S. Highway 84 about a half mile south of Lawn. The truck's lights were not activated, DPS said.

Brittany Amber Esquivel, 35, of Pfugerville was driving a 2010 four-door car south on U.S. Highway 84 on the inside lane and stuck the truck from the rear. Both vehicles exited the roadway to the west and caught fire.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Earl Donnell. Esquivel, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to an Abilene hospital in stable condition with incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

An investigation of the crash continues.