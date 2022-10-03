ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

High school football: Week 7 Texas Football Magazine State Rankings

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
CLASS 6A — 1. Galena Park North Shore (5-0), 1; 2. Austin Westlake (5-0), 2; 3. Southlake Carroll (5-0), 3; 4. Duncanville (4-0), 4; 5. Katy (6-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (6-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (4-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (5-0), 8; 9. Allen (5-1), 9; 10. Arlington Martin (5-1), 11; 11. DeSoto (4-1), 12; 12. Highland Park (5-0), 10; 13. San Antonio Brennan (4-1), 13; 14. Spring Westfield (4-1), 14; 15. Alvin Shadow Creek (5-0), 15; 16. Dripping Springs (5-0), 16; 17. Austin Vandegrift (4-1), 17; 18. Prosper (5-1), 18; 19. Round Rock (5-0), 19; 20. Rockwall (5-1), 20; 21. Klein Cain (5-0), 21; 22. Klein Collins (5-0), 23; 23. Trophy Club Nelson (5-0), 24; 24. North Crowley (5-0), 25; 25. Humble Summer Creek (3-2), NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I — 1. Longview (5-0), 1; 2. Mansfield Timberview (6-0), 2; 3. Denton Ryan (4-1), 3; 4. College Station (4-1), 5; 5. Port Arthur Memorial (5-0), 4; 6. Aledo (4-2), 7; 7. Frisco Reedy (6-0), 8; 8. Amarillo Tascosa (5-1), 9; 9. Lancaster (3-2), 10; 10. Richmond Foster (5-1), 6

CLASS 5A DIVISION II — 1. Argyle (5-0), 1; 2. Liberty Hill (5-1), 2; 3. Fort Bend Marshall (4-1), 3; 4. Texas High (5-1), 4; 5. Grapevine (4-1), 8; 6. Midlothian Heritage (4-1), 6; 7. Montgomery Lake Creek (6-0), 7; 8. Wichita Falls Rider (3-2), 9; 9. San Antonio Alamo Heights (4-1), 10; 10. South Oak Cliff (3-3), NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I — 1. Stephenville (6-0), 1; 2. China Spring (5-1), 2; 3. Corpus Christi Calallen (6-0), 3; 4. Boerne (5-0), 4; 5. Anna (5-0), 5; 6. Celina (4-1), 6; 7. Lumberton (4-1), 7; 8. Kaufman (4-1), 10; 9. Canyon (6-0), NR; 10. Lindale (4-2), NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II — 1. Carthage (6-0), 1; 2. Gilmer (4-0), 2; 3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1), 4; 4. Cuero (4-1), 5; 5. Silsbee (6-0), 6; 6. Bellville (6-0), 7; 7. Wimberley (5-0), 8; 8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-1), 3; 9. Glen Rose (4-1), NR; 10. Aubrey (4-2), NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I — 1. Franklin (6-0), 1; 2. Mount Vernon (6-0), 2; 3. Columbus (6-0), 3; 4. Grandview (4-1), 4; 5. Malakoff (5-1), 5; 6. Bushland (6-0), 6; 7. Breckenridge (5-0), 7; 8. Winnsboro (6-0), 8; 9. Llano (6-0), 9; 10. Cameron Yoe (3-2), 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION II — 1. Gunter (4-0), 1; 2. Holliday (5-0), 2; 3. Newton (5-1), 3; 4. Bells (4-1), 4; 5. Canadian (3-2), 5; 6. West Rusk (3-2), 6; 7. Poth (4-1), 7; 8. Palmer (5-0), 8; 9. Lexington (5-0), 9; 10. Wall (4-1), 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I — 1. Timpson (6-0), 1; 2. Hawley (5-0), 2; 3. Crawford (5-0), 3; 4. Shiner (5-1), 4; 5. Refugio (5-1), 5; 6. Coleman (5-1), 6; 7. Stratford (5-0), 7; 8. Cisco (5-1), 8; 9. Tolar (5-0), 9; 10. Centerville (3-2), 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II — 1. Mart (6-0), 1; 2. Burton (5-0), 2; 3. Wellington (4-1), 3; 4. Wink (5-0), 4; 5. Chilton (5-0), 5; 6. Price Carlisle (5-0), 6; 7. Santo (5-0), 7; 8. Bremond (5-0), 8; 9. Albany (3-2), 9; 10. Granger (4-1), 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION I — 1. Abbott (6-0), 1; 2. Westbrook (4-1), 2; 3. May (5-0), 3; 4. Jonesboro (5-1), 4; 5. Rankin (5-1), 5; 6. Happy (4-1), 6; 7. Garden City (5-1), 7; 8. Irion County (5-0), 8; 9. Gordon (5-0), 9; 10. Medina (6-0), 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION II — 1. Benjamin (5-0), 1; 2. Richland Springs (4-0), 2; 3. Cherokee (5-0), 3; 4. Balmorhea (5-1), 4; 5. Oglesby (6-0), 6; 6. Loraine (5-1), 5; 7. Sanderson (5-0), 7; 8. Whitharral (5-1), 10; 9. Paducah (5-1), 9; 10. Rising Star (5-1), NR

