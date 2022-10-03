Graveyard Ghosts: Halloween Horror Nights Has Real Ghosts Lingering!

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios Orlando is the last place that you would expect to discover a Cemetery, but alas, it is Halloween Horror Nights 2022.

This year one of the scare zones is titled Graveyard: Deadly Unrest.

Kudos to the design team on this one as it appears they actually did some research unless Universal has their own Mambo. Many items within the scare zone are realistic and authentic to the Cemeteries of New Orleans.

So much in fact, that one of the scare actors actually had a joyful spirit ORB dancing around him that was picked up in the attached video.

The spirits must think they are at home surrounded by mausoleums covered with moss and vines, roaming ghosts and ghouls, and most importantly the “oven crypts”. These surprised me the most with their detail. Run from the scare actors and you will overlook them, as they are designed with the utmost detail.

Crypt Ovens were popular in the 19 th Century in New Orleans and are still used today. They are found along the walls of the cemetery. Lafayette Cemetery in the Garden District is a prime example of oven crypts and shown in the photo.

This cemetery is famous for Movies, TV, and Authors such as The Originals, Interview with a Vampire, Dracula, The Vampire Diaries, and Anne Rice.

Music video artists include Leanne Rimes and New Kids on the Block. Most of the ovens were used as space savers to house multiple family members.

A common tradition was that a body would be placed in the chamber, sealed for one year and a day, and then the remains were pushed back to the back area of the chamber to make room for the next deceased family member.

Look closely and you will notice offerings on the ledges such as photos, beads and other trinkets. This tradition remembers those lost and feeds the spirits with energy.

Hopefully, the spirits will find a new place to relocate once the event comes to a close. Of course, there is always the possibility they may follow the scare actor home.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement