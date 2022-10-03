Voice of Democracy scholarship program seeks entries

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1445 is seeking entries for its annual scholarship program.

The program is part of the Voice of Democracy national scholarship project. Each year, 80,000 high school students compete. Theme for this year’s contest is “Why is the Veteran Important.”

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national levels. Local students’ chance to win begins with Post 1445, which will award three scholarships. The top winner will receive $1,500; second place will net $1,000; and third place will receive $500. The top winner can advance to the district competition.

The competition is open to all Tuscarawas County students in grades nine to 12 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the county. Although U.S. citizenship is not required, students must be lawful U.S. permanent residents or have applied for permanent residence (the application for which has not been denied) and intend to become a U.S. citizen at the earliest opportunity allowed by law.

Foreign exchange students, students ages 20 or older, previous Voice of Democracy first place state winners, GED or Adult Education Students are ineligible.

Students can request a Voice of Democracy application from their local high school guidance counselor or VFW Post 1445, at 441 Park Ave. NW in New Philadelphia; or call the Post at 330.364-9973 to request one be mailed to you. Entries are due no later than Oct. 31.

For more information, contact VFW Post Commander Steve Chenevey at 330-364-9973.