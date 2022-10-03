ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase

East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Smith County District Attorney sends message about illegal game...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
LUFKIN, TX
newschannel6now.com

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen. Sergeant Brett Ayers spoke to KTRE and said in efforts to keep those spaces available and educate the public, volunteers of the Community Emergency Response Team and Nacogdoches Police Department created the handicap project in 2019.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Smith County District Attorney sends message about illegal game...
LUFKIN, TX
inforney.com

East Texas cold case arrest: Police charge man in 2015 killing

The Longview Police Department on Thursday made an arrest in connection with the 2015 killing of Devyn Gibson. According to LPD, the killing was considered a cold case until recently, when new evidence surfaced. Detectives took 25-year-old Ceylan Bridges, of Longview, into custody without incident. He has been booked into...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Corrigan man charged in fatal shooting of 30-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan man has been arrested after a shooting which left a 30-year-old dead. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 at approximately 7:05 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a gunshot victim in Reilly Village. The caller reported the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the suspect had left the scene. Officers arrived on scene and the victim was identified as 30 year old Arthur Bean Jr. of Corrigan, and the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Gino Morales also of Corrigan.
CORRIGAN, TX
CBS19

Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX

