OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after truck hits motorcyclist head-on
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested after police say he was driving intoxicated when his truck hit a motorcyclist head-on, killing him. According to the Lufkin Police Dept., around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the a crash on Old Union Rd., near the Great Oaks apartment complex.
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Smith County District Attorney sends message about illegal game...
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in the slaying of two men found dead alongside a Cherokee County highway has turned himself in to authorities. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Harris of Shreveport, Louisiana turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
24-Year-Old Hunter Thompson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Lufkin Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Lufkin on Thursday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A corporation has taken the fall for a business which held illegal gaming. Lucky Tunes #3, which was located in the 11000 block of Highway 64 East, was raided in February of 2019 and 90 gambling machines were seized. According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, cases...
Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen. Sergeant Brett Ayers spoke to KTRE and said in efforts to keep those spaces available and educate the public, volunteers of the Community Emergency Response Team and Nacogdoches Police Department created the handicap project in 2019.
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Smith County District Attorney sends message about illegal game...
East Texas cold case arrest: Police charge man in 2015 killing
The Longview Police Department on Thursday made an arrest in connection with the 2015 killing of Devyn Gibson. According to LPD, the killing was considered a cold case until recently, when new evidence surfaced. Detectives took 25-year-old Ceylan Bridges, of Longview, into custody without incident. He has been booked into...
Tyler teen charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal State Highway 110 wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler teen has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and assault in connection with an early Sunday morning wreck that left one dead and another injured. Nicholas Agustin, 19, was arrested Tuesday on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle and possession of...
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
Corrigan man charged in fatal shooting of 30-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan man has been arrested after a shooting which left a 30-year-old dead. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 at approximately 7:05 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a gunshot victim in Reilly Village. The caller reported the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the suspect had left the scene. Officers arrived on scene and the victim was identified as 30 year old Arthur Bean Jr. of Corrigan, and the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Gino Morales also of Corrigan.
