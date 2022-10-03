Read full article on original website
Olivet and RACC announce ‘Blue Door to RACC’ scholarship program
Olivet Boys & Girls Club has partnered with Reading Area Community College to pilot a workforce training program for Olivet Team members. The goal of the program is to continue to strengthen the Club’s ability to serve youth and families in addition to building a workforce pipeline and the future career potential of Team members.
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Reading Hospital names Michael Kleinschmidt Vice President of Operations
Reading Hospital has announced that Michael Kleinschmidt, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, DPLA, has been named Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. In this role he will have a particular focus on McGlinn Cancer Center and oncology services, Central transport, inpatient and ambulatory pharmacy services, 340b program expansion, Environmental Services, Security, and Biomedical Engineering. He will report to Michelle Trupp, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Reading Hospital.
Villanovan
Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus
Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
RHA receives new Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers, hosts community roundtable
The Reading Housing Authority received a visit from Matthew Heckles, Regional Administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic Region Wednesday afternoon to announce the awarding of more than 19,000 new Housing Choice Vouchers. Region III received 1,477 Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers with an estimated value of over $16 million dollars. HUD’s allocation...
Lawsuit over Little League player’s Pa. fall adds dad as plaintiff for ‘emotional distress’
The family of a Little League Baseball player from St. George, Utah, who fractured his skull falling from a bunk bed in South Williamsport has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker to include more counts. The amended action, filed Oct. 4, in Philadelphia Court of Common...
Berks County leaders recognized at PA Latino Convention Gala
Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Medical Device Maker to Create 200 Jobs in Pennsylvania
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of medical and pharmaceutical...
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
Reading Police and local churches team up for ‘National Faith & Blue Weekend’
The Reading Police Department, in partnership with the Police Chaplains, invite the City of Reading community to participate in National Faith & Blue weekend, with a special event at City Park on Sunday, October 9 from 1-4pm. The event will include food, music, and activities for all ages. The outdoor...
New interactive exhibit ‘American Adventure’ opens at the Reading Public Museum
The Reading Public Museum has announced a new exhibition for the fall: American Adventure, which will be on view from October 8, 2022 through January 14, 2023. The interactive exhibition puts visitors into the shoes of the original colonists. This realistic role-play adventure presents one great challenge: To survive for one year.
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
Owatin Creek Elementary student surprised by dad’s homecoming
On Friday, September 30th, Owatin Creek Elementary School welcomed home Sergeant First Class Michael Landeck. With the help of many people in the community, Landeck was able to surprise his 6-year-old son, Caleb Landeck, who attends the school as a first grader. Sgt. Landeck has served in United States Army...
lebtown.com
Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility
The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
