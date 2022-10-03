ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation

The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Hospital names Michael Kleinschmidt Vice President of Operations

Reading Hospital has announced that Michael Kleinschmidt, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, DPLA, has been named Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. In this role he will have a particular focus on McGlinn Cancer Center and oncology services, Central transport, inpatient and ambulatory pharmacy services, 340b program expansion, Environmental Services, Security, and Biomedical Engineering. He will report to Michelle Trupp, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Reading Hospital.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Kutztown, PA
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kutztown, PA
Villanovan

Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus

Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
VILLANOVA, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks County leaders recognized at PA Latino Convention Gala

Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpa#University System#Graduate Students#International Students#Linus College#Kutztown University
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Medical Device Maker to Create 200 Jobs in Pennsylvania

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of medical and pharmaceutical...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert

A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
HERSHEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Newswatch 16

Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility

The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
LEBANON, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy