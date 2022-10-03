Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Volleyball Falls To Savannah In Five Sets
The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team lost to Savannah in five sets on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets got up two sets to zero after winning set one 25-1 and set two 25-22. Savannah came all the way back, winning the final three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-21, and 15-3.
4H Recognition Night
The annual 4H Recognition Night will be this Saturday at the Livingston County Fairgrounds. The evening will start at 6:00 pm and includes the recognition of members for their work throughout the past year, leaders for their time and dedication to the members, and recognition of community members for their support of the 4H programs. Refreshments will be served.
Lady Hornets Softball Beats Blair Oaks In State Championship Rematch
The Chillicothe High School Softball team traveled to the University of Missouri on Thursday night for a rematch of the 2021 State Championship game. The Lady Hornets used an explosion in the 6th inning to take a 8-5 victory. Blair Oaks found themselves leading 5-0 heading into the bottom of...
CMS 8th Grade Football Takes Down Marshall, 7th Grade Falls
The Chillicothe Middle School 8th Grade Football team beat Marshall 34-0. The 7th Grade team moved to 3-2 on the season with a 34-0 defeat. Both teams travel to Kirksville next Tuesday, October 11, for their final game of the year.
CMS Softball Routs Kirksville 17-0 To Move To 13-0
CMS Softball improves their record to 13-0 after Thursday’s 17-0 win against Kirksville. Landry was the winning pitcher for the Lady Hornets. The ace went seven innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, while striking out ten and walking one. The girls had 15 hits with every player getting...
Livingston County Fair Hall Of Fame
Carl and Mina Corf are the 2022 inductees in the Livingston County Fair Hall of Fame. The awards was presented at the annual board meeting Thursday evening. The Corf’s Daughter, Carla Williams spoke about her parents. She says their involvement in 4H began in their own youth, and they became more involved as their children came of age.
Hallow-Read Challenge At Library
The Livingston County Library is hosting a Hallow-Read contest. This adult reading contest is through their “Beanstack app.” Kirsten Mouton from the library says the reading challenge runs through October 31st. She says there are also some activities that can be completed to earn badges. Mouton says those...
CMS Softball Moves To 12-0 With Win Over Milan
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team got off to a 10-0 start on Tuesday against Milan. Hope Donoho pitched one inning allowing no hits, one walk, and three strike outs. Kylee Link pitched three innings, allowing one hit, walking three, and striking out four. The Lady Hornets racked up 13...
CHS XC Varisty Boys Finish 2nd, All 5 Girls Finish in Top 30 At Excelsior Springs
The Chillicothe Varsity Boys Cross Country team finished 2nd overall out of 12 full teams at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course on Tuesday. Luke Thompson won another Varsity Boys race (out of 93 runners)! The top 5 scorers finished 1st, 4th, 10th, 20th, & 24th. Every Varsity Boy & Girl medaled and finished in the top 30 & every JV Boy medaled!
Public Meetings For State Historic Sites
Missouri State Parks are seeking input from the public on two locations in Linn County. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting will be at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Building, located on the 900 block of Ausmus Street in Laclede.
Holiday Lighting Bulb Changing
The Holiday decorating season is coming up quickly and you can help prepare for the holiday lights along Washington Street in Chillicothe. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says they are organizing the annual bulb changing for the snowflake lights. Work will take place from 4:30 to 6:00 pm at...
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, Jackson County officers arrested 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City on a probation violation warrant on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000. At 5:30...
Chillicothe City Board Meetings And Public Hearing
Two Chillicothe City Boards will meet Tuesday at City Hall. At 5:15 pm, the Chillicothe Airport Advisory Board meets in Council Chambers to consider old or new business and hear from the Airport Director, Toby Calivere. At 5:30, the Board of Adjustments will meet in Council Chambers for a meeting...
Purple Pinkie Donut Day
The Chillicothe Rotary Club is raising funds and awareness in their fight to end Polio. Pam Jarding says the local club’s “End Polio Now” campaign is called Purple Pinkie Donuts. The cost is $25 a dozen. The donut orders are due before October 17th and will be...
Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured
Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday. In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:02 am, Subject in the PD to report the theft of a cell phone from their vehicle in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. 9:42 am, Officer responded to the 1400 block...
Buggy Driver Injured In Grundy County Crash
A crash in Grundy County involving an Amish buggy left the buggy driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers responded to the crash on Route C, 3 miles west of Spickard, at 7:35 am. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jinnifer N Shuler of Spickard was eastbound and struck the rear of the buggy. The buggy driver, 36-year-old Menno M Hostetler of Spickard, was ejected and had moderate injuries. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment. The buggy was demolished. Shuler was not injured.
