Top 10 Richest Musicians In Africa 2022 And Their Net Worth
Recently, African musicians have been making the symbol of excellence and wealth, considered opulent, affluential, and also rated as an A-list artist on the global scene, not because of the acceptability of their musical prowess, but the ability to turn the financial table of the event around. The recent ranking...
REVEALED: Why Bob Marley’s Wife, Rita Moved To Ghana
Bob Marley’s wife, Rita Marley, has spent more than 20 years residing in Ghana. In the 1990s, she relocated to Ghana with Bob Marley’s family. In 2013, she petitioned for and was granted citizenship in Ghana. Rita Marley now has a Ghanaian name — Nana Afua Abodea.
King Charles III Under Pressure To Return ‘Ark Of Covenant’ Sacred Tablet To Ethiopia
The continent of Africa can boast of being home to several cultural and revered artifacts across the world. Europeans’ sudden interest in the continent which led to the scrambling and partitioning of Africa during the Berlin Conference of 1884, robbed the continent of all these cultural artifacts. The British museum is believed to be home to more than six million artifacts.
How Female King Hatshepsut, Others Transformed Egyptian Agriculture By Sailing Dangerous Seas For Plant Exploration
Since early civilization, empires and nations have undertaken perilous journeys in search of new crop plants and animals. With the advent of agriculture, the cultivation of food and rearing of animals replaced the search for new plant species, according to ASHS journal. Documents and studies indicate that another venture that...
Profiling Ainea Ojiambo, One Of The Most Successful Kenyan Actors
Ainea Ojiambo (born 20 April 1970), is one of the most successful Kenyan actors. He has appeared in many movies like ‘The Constant Gardener, My Life in Crime, etc. Ojiambo is one of the most talented actors in Kenya. Early Life. Ainea Ojiambo was born on April 20, 1970,...
Uganda’s Museveni Apologises To Kenya, Removes Son As ‘Commander’ After Kenya Invasion Iweets
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni apologized on Wednesday for a social media tirade by his outspoken son that included a threat to invade Kenya and remarks about the country’s recent elections. The rant on Twitter earlier this week by Museveni’s 48-year-old son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, caused offence in Kenya,...
UK Still Backs Rwanda Deportations Despite Legal Challenge
Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. and she vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Home Secretary Suella Braverman acknowledged that a...
EU Allocates €200,000 To Combat Ebola Outbreak In Uganda
The European Union has mobilised 200,000 euros to help the Ugandan Red Cross in the face of a fresh Ebola outbreak which has already left more than 40 people dead in the country, the European Commission announced in a statement on Tuesday. The EU is responding to the urgent appeal...
Kuba: The Most Artistic Kingdom In East Africa That Flourished Under A Paralyzed King
Located between the Kasai and Sankuru rivers in the southern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo is the Kuba kingdom, one of the powerful and beautiful civilizations that flourished from the 17th to the 20th century. Migrating from the distant north to their current location in the 16th century,...
